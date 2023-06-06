IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's Indian team will be a part of history when they take on Australia in the World Test Championship Final at the Kennington Oval. The Men in Blue have had their fair share of mixed journeys on their way to the summit clash. Now the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will have to ensure they return with the Test Mace which is at stake this time around.

R Ashwin revealed the moment of the current WTC cycle

Ahead of the WTC final Ashwin encountered an incident when Rahul Dravid delivered an inspirational speech after the valiant win over Bangladesh in Mirpur. The host country looked destined to be on top as the Indian batting order crashed like a pack of cards. But Shreyas Iyer and Ashwin grabbed the opportunity to seal a famous win.

“We’ve had our moments in this last cycle, especially where we could have been knocked out quite a few times and have just held tight.

“I think the moment of the WTC, I don’t know irrespective of what happens in this game, would be Rahul (Dravid) bhai’s speech after the Bangladesh Test that we had at Mirpur.

“I think we were just going to be knocked out of the WTC race in that particular Test, so we finished the game and I came out and was really pumped up, I don’t think we expected... nobody expected us to win, even inside the dressing room.

Read More: Rohit Sharma has blunt response to Ponting stating Australia are favourites for WTC Final

“Rahul just said, ‘It was a great game of cricket and Ash, we were never in doubt’.

"That is probably the moment of the WTC cycle as far as I’m concerned.”

He further added, “Like he said, we were never in doubt, even though we went through the ride,

“I think in the last cycle we really quite dominated and got into the Final. This time we’ve had our ups and downs, and that’s probably why I think this particular game could be lucky number two for us."

Ravichandran Ashwin has been a major catalyst in India's stupendous Test form. ICC's top-ranked bowler can turn the tide with his variety of deliveries and it remains to be seen where he could be involved as a green-top surface is on offer.