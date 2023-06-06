On Wednesday, India will face Australia in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 at the Kennington Oval. There was a lot of discussion surrounding Ravichandran Ashwin's selection on the morning of the first day of the final during the pre-match news conference.

Rohit Sharma reacted with a smart reply to a question when asked whether Ravichandran Ashwin will be starting in the WTC Final at the Kennington Oval. Ashwin's selection has been a major question, however, his lack of preference has been a recurring hook in India's recent Tests in England. He was only able to participate in 1 Test match in the most recent Test series in England, which included four Tests in 2021 and one Test last summer. Looking at the past, India's last Test at The Oval in September 2021, Ravindra Jadeja was designated as the solo spinner, with a three-man pace attack and Shardul Thakur as the allrounder.

Rohit Sharma's smart reply on Ashwin's selection

According to the reports, there is no rain in the forecast on the day of the match. The nature of The Oval's surface for the final has piqued the curiosity of many since no Test cricket has ever been played at the stadium as early as June. Although this has largely been the case for Test matches held toward the end of the summer, the Oval is known for its evenly balanced pitch that aids in reversing swing.

"I'm not saying that Ashwin is not going to play. We'll wait until tomorrow because one thing I have seen here, the pitch actually changes quite a bit day to day. Today it's looking this way, tomorrow it might be slightly different, who knows? So, the message to the boys has been very clear. All 15 must be ready to play at any point in time," Rohit said.

In the given statement, Indian captain Rohit Sharma is addressing the uncertainty surrounding the selection of Ravichandran Ashwin, the world's no.1 Test bowler, for the World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final against Australia at Kennington Oval. Rohit acknowledges that leaving out a player like Ashwin is a difficult decision and emphasizes that the final call has not been made yet.

The captain highlights the pitch's unpredictability, which can vary substantially from day to day. He emphasises the importance of assessing the pitch conditions on game day before making a final decision on Ashwin's inclusion. Because differing conditions may favour specific players' skills and abilities, the pitch's behaviour can have a considerable impact on squad selection.