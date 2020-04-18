R Ashwin Roasts Fan Over Tagging Him For Glenn McGrath's 'Mankading' Comments

Indian off-spinner R Ashwin's stint with the Kings XI Punjab was filled with a lot of ups and downs. While R Ashwin performed consistently for the team, his stint as the captain of the side was controversial because of their inability to retain form. In KXIP's first match of the IPL 2019, R Ashwin courted controversy when he 'Mankaded' a well-set Jos Buttler.

R Aswhin Mankad: Ashwin responds to fan after Mankading taunt

A fan tweeted an image which showed Australian legend Glenn McGrath being interviewed by ESPNcricinfo. When asked if he would resort to Mankading for winning a World Cup final, Glenn McGrath replied that he would not. Trying to taunt R Ashwin over his 2019 IPL incident, the fan tagged R Ashwin in his tweet. Ashwin came back with a very strong comeback for the fan and tried to end the discussion. Ashwin explained how he respects Glenn McGrath but McGrath's personal values are not absolute to R Ashwin. Here is the tweet.

Dear sir, Glen McGrath is one of the greatest bowlers to have played the game and I greatly respect his answer for the question but to tell me that it’s the only right answer is wrong on your part. 🙏 https://t.co/y9dKAZkOXP — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 18, 2020

R Ashwin Mankad: A controversial start to the IPL

The Rajasthan Royals were hosting the Kings XI Punjab when the R Ashwin Mankad incident happened. A well settled Jos Buttler was batting for the Rajasthan Royals as looked comfortable in chasing down KXIP's total. However, in the 13th over, the R Ashwin Mankad incident happened as the KXIP caught Buttler pulling out of the crease too early. A visibly agitated Buttler argued with Ashwin and left the ground with visible anger. The controversial dismissal led to a lot of debates and R Ashwin always maintained that he acted within the laws of the game.

Buttler was supposed to rejoin the Rajasthan Royals as R Ashwin made his way to the Delhi Capitals. However, the BCCI has IPL 2020 postponed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

