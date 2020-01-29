Virat Kohli And Jasprit Bumrah Are My Favourite Modern-day Cricketers: Glenn McGrath

Legendary Australian bowler Glenn McGrath is currently in India as he takes part in an event. McGrath's fascinating career lasted 14 years until he decided to retire in 2007. In that span, the legendary Australian took 563 wickets in his Test career and 381 in his ODI outings. During the event, McGrath was asked about his favourite cricketers in modern-day cricket. Here is what he replied.

Jasprit Bumrah is amongst Glenn McGrath's favourite bowlers

According to reports, when asked about his two favourite bowlers currently, Glenn McGrath took the names of India's Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada. Bumrah made his Test debut for India in 2018 and in a very short amount of time, the pacer has established himself as one of the world's very best. McGrath credited Bumrah's unique style and cited that the pacer does not have a long run-up but his control over the ball, pace and attitude are impeccable.

Kagiso Rabada was another bowler that the Australian great mentioned in his answer. Rabada made his Test debut for South Africa in 2015 and has taken 197 wickets since then. Talking about Rabada, McGrath said that the Proteas pacer is an amazing bowler and McGrath himself is definitely a fan of his. McGrath did not name any specific Australian bowler like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc or Josh Hazlewood as he believed that all of Australia's current bowlers are great.

New Zealand vs India 2020: Glenn McGrath picks Virat Kohli amongst his favourite batsmen

Reports also stated that when McGrath was asked to talk about his two favourite batsmen, the Aussie legend did not hesitate in picking up Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. Kohli, currently No.1 in the ICC Test rankings, is closely followed by Smith at No.2. While McGrath admitted that Steve Smith does not have the technical nuance that Virat Kohli possesses, he credited Smith's hand-eye co-ordination for his spectacular batting. Kohli, on the other hand, earned McGrath's kudos for his batting displays and his aggression on the field.

