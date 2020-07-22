R Ashwin Talks About Poor Record Against DC Coach Ricky Ponting In International Cricket

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting is one of the most celebrated cricketers across the globe. Besides being a prolific batsman, Ricky Ponting was widely considered as a tough, uncompromising but effective leader. Ricky Ponting led Australia to two World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007. Ricky Ponting has amassed over 27,000 runs in international cricket in 17 years with 71 hundreds. Ponting is currently the head coach of Delhi Capitals and India spinner R Ashwin will play under his supervision in IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly calls Delhi Capitals 'my team' after IPL team's 'Dadagiri is constant' wish

Delhi Capitals star R Ashwin opens about not being able to dismiss Ricky Ponting

In 2011, India has toured Australia for a four-match Test series. Ricky Ponting was at the fag end of his career while Indian spinner R Ashwin was rising through the ranks. Ricky Ponting had always been vulnerable against spinners, particularly Harbhajan Singh, which is why it was expected that R Ashwin would give him a tough time.

However, contrary to all expectations, Ricky Ponting played the off-spinner beautifully throughout the series and never lost his wicket against R Ashwin. Ricky Ponting played 256 deliveries from R Ashwin in the series and scored 148 runs against him. This series was the only time when the two players went up against each other. Recently, R Ashwin was in a conversation with Pakistan journalist Mazher Arshad where the latter asked the former if the former Australia captain was the toughest bowler he had bowled to.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals owner pledges to bring JSW's $400m worth Chinese imports to 'zero' in 2 yrs

R Ashwin replied saying that according to him, the sample size is very less and added that he had played very little against Ricky Ponting. He further said he clearly remembers that in the Adelaide Test, Ponting was dropped twice off his bowling and in the Sydney Test, he made some runs. Then in Melbourne, he didn't bowl much against him. However, he remarked that in Adelaide and Sydney, he bowled longer to him.

R Ashwin termed Ricky Ponting as a great batsman and said that he was a newcomer at the time. He mentioned that he really takes pride when someone plays him really well and added that he tries to counter them as much as possible. Ashwin reckoned that’s international cricket where you have to adapt. He stated that when you do well, you learn, when you don’t do well, you learn harder.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: R Ashwin reveals 'altruistic' reason behind move from KXIP to Delhi Capitals

According to R Ashwin, Ricky Ponting was a fine, fine batsman. He added that Ponting wanted to go out on a high and he didn’t have any pressure at that point of time when India toured Australia. Ashwin opined that he was still new into his art and learning his game. Ashwin revealed that he doesn't see anyone as the best batsman in the world or very difficult to bowl at. He acknowledged that you will have good days and bad days.

R Ashwin will be playing, while Ricky Ponting is set to coach the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020, which is expected to take place in the UAE during the September-November window.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh makes Dwayne Bravo do the 'Bhangra' in CSK's Whistle Podu video: Watch

IMAGE COURTESY: RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN INSTAGRAM