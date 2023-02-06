R Ashwin's Savvy Reply To Twitter User's Post Sends Indian Cricket Fans Into Meltdown

India and Australia are all set to lock horns against each other in a four-match Test series (Border-Gavaskar Trophy) starting February 9. The highly-anticipated contest will be played across four venues in Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad. The series is creating a lot of buzz on social media thanks to ceaseless statements from cricketers and experts alike. Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the latest to join the bandwagon with a savvy reply to a Twitter user's post on the upcoming series.

Ashwin took to his official Twitter handle to reply to a tweet while promoting the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy. The Twitter user named Mahima wrote, "boys only need one thing and that starts with "B". Ashwin commented on the post by saying, "Border-Gavaskar Trophy". Ashwin's comment has since gone viral with over 16,000 likes and 5,34,000 impressions. Meanwhile, the individual later explained in the comment section that with the letter 'B' she meant 'Brain'.

boys only need one thing and that starts with "B" — mahimaaa (@thecrazzyycat) February 5, 2023

Brain — mahimaaa (@thecrazzyycat) February 5, 2023

Ashwin's savvy reply has sent Indian cricket fans into a meltdown. Netizens took to the micro-blogging platform to react to Ashwin's hilarious reply. Here's a compilation of comments going viral on Twitter.

Ashwin in his mind after the reply pic.twitter.com/bLiO0qUvi9 — Ashish Ram (@ashishram24) February 6, 2023

Ashwin anna after taking wicket of smith nth time pic.twitter.com/gAiBma2f99 — Mr P. (@BadshahPrakash) February 6, 2023

India me match hai matlab dusty pitch milegi😍 pic.twitter.com/L6WY97W1bv — Arun Singh (@ArunTuThikHoGya) February 6, 2023

Ashwin is part of the 17-member squad announced by the BCCI for the Test series. The first match of the upcoming Test series between India and Australia is scheduled to begin on February 9. The match will be played in Nagpur. The second, third, and fourth matches will take place in Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad.

India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Full squads

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia's squad for the Test series against India: Pat Cummins (Captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

