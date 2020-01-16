Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer Combine To Donate AUD 250,000 For Australia Bushfire Victims

Rafael Nadal has announced that alongside long-time rival Roger Federer, he will be raising $250,000 for victims of the recent Australia bushfires. Nadal pleasantly surprised Australian fans with the announcement during the ‘Rally for Relief’ charity event held in Melbourne. The ‘Rally for Relief’ event was specially organized by Tennis Australia to raise funds for the disaster. Rafael Nadal said that he spoke to Roger Federer and they mutually decided to give 250,000 Australian dollars to bushfire relief. He was hopeful that their donation would keep inspiring people to support this terrible disaster that Australia was going through.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer donate AUD 250,000

Millions of animals were killed, an enormous area of land was burned and a lot of people were forced to evacuate their homes. In order to add to the efforts made by the authorities and the NGOs to replenish what had been lost so far, tennis stars from both the ATP and the WTA Tour showed up at the ‘Rally for Relief’. Besides Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, other big names like Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios have joined the star-studded lineup.

Tennis star Serena Williams chipped in with a hefty donation as she gave away her entire prize money from winning the ASB Classic in Auckland. The ATP also announced an AUD $725,000 donation from players towards the WWF’s Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund. The charity event raised almost 5 million dollars after the efforts made by the fans and the fair contribution from Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and other tennis stars. The Australian Open gets underway on January 20.

IMAGE COURTESY: RAFAEL NADAL INSTAGRAM