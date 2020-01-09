Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams To Raise Funds For Australian Bushfire Crisis

After Novak Djokovic agreed to Maria Sharapova's request to donate $17,400 (25,000 AUD) for Australia’s bushfire victims, other tennis stars including Roger Federer, Serena Williams, and Rafael Nadal will also be making their contributions by playing an exhibition match ahead of the Australian Open. Tennis Australia last week announced a fundraising exhibition match at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena for January 15. The other players to play in the exhibition event are Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki, Nick Kyrgios, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Australian bushfire crisis and players' contributions

Bushfire has been burning across eastern Australia, have killed 25 people since the start of the disaster in September 2019 and destroyed more than 1,800 homes. Speaking about the event, Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley said that for a period of about two-and-a-half hours apart from showcasing the game, the event will also be about coming together as a community to play their part in the relief effort.

More than AUD $1.2 million (US$820,000) has been raised so far from an initiative by tennis chiefs to donate AUD $100 for each ace served during the Australian summer. Speaking about the fears that smoke haze could affect the Australian Open, Tiley said that all the information that Tennis Australia has at the moment, with qualifying coming up next week, is that the forecast is good without any delays. He added that the tennis body has also implemented additional measures to ensure the Australian Open will be able to run as scheduled.

Nick Kyrios pledges money for bushfire victims

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios had earlier put his hand up to help the victims of raging bushfires in his country by promising a $200 donation for every ace he serves during the home summer.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer latest updates

Rafael Nadal is currently representing Spain in the ATP Cup which is currently underway in Australia. He recently stated that he has not put the same effort for this month’s ATP Cup as compared to the effort he'll put for the Australian Open. Rafael Nadal added that he will do his best to lead his country to more tennis glory. The World No 1 was in incredible form when the Spanish tennis team won the Davis Cup Finals in late 2019. He won all his eight matches in the singles and doubles categories.

On the other hand, Roger Federer is currently on a break to give time to his family. He decided not to play the ATP Cup 2020 despite Switzerland having qualified for the tournament. Switzerland had Stan Wawrinka as their star player as a result.

