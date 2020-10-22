IPL 2020: Leggie Rahul Chahar Reveals Why He Seeks Zaheer Khan's Advice For Bowling

Ahead of the match against Chennai, Mumbai spinner Rahul Chahar on Thursday said that he goes to Zaheer Khan whenever he wants some inputs on his bowling. Zaheer Khan is the Director of Cricket Operations of the Mumbai Indians franchise and Chahar said that the former India pacer understands his bowling quite nicely so it's natural to ask Zaheer for advice.

"Krunal Pandya knows how to confuse the batsmen, he often tells me how I can outwit the batters, he keeps on telling me that what I can look to do. I always go to Zaheer Bhaiya whenever I want some help, he understands me and my bowling. We sometimes sit for one hour to discuss my bowling, he understands me so I go to him for advice. He keeps on telling me what I can do differently to attack the batsmen, he tells me not to get bothered if I am hit for sixes," said Chahar during a virtual press conference.

The youngster has managed to register 11 scalps in the ongoing edition of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at an economy rate of 7.40. The spinner said that having the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult eases the pressure on him and he can go about doing his job for the side.

"During the initial matches, the wicket looked the same as Wankhede, it was good for batting, but now the wickets are slowing a bit so we have to adjust our lengths, grounds are bigger so we can flight the ball and attack the batsmen. I can contain the batsmen and I can also take wickets, I can do both roles. It all depends on the match situation. Rohit Bhaiya tells me about the plans I can adopt for different batsmen. Personally, I like playing with an attacking mindset," said Chahar.

"The pressure is not that much on me as we have the likes of Bumrah, Pattinson, Coulter-Nile, and Boult. They don't let the pressure come on to me, the work of spinners gets easier if fast bowlers give you wickets early on. The batsmen don't attack you from the start if they lose wickets up top," he added.

Mumbai in Dream 11 IPL 2020

The reigning champions are currently at the third spot in the points table with 12 points from their nine matches so far. They had gone down to Punjab in a nail-biting double Super Over on Sunday night as a result of which their five-match unbeaten streak came to an end.

The four-time champions will now be locking horns with arch-rivals Chennai at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Friday. The title-holders will be eager to avenge their reverse fixture loss whereas, the former champions will be hoping to do the double over Rohit Sharma & Co.

