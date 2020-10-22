IPL 2020: Imran Tahir Terms Faf Du Plessis Carrying Drinks For Chennai As 'quite Painful'

Veteran Proteas spinner Imran Tahir has said that it was very painful to see compatriot and former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis carry drinks for Chennai in the Indian Premier League.

"I have no clue. Earlier, Faf Du Plessis had to carry drinks the whole season. It was quite painful. He's got a brilliant T20 average. I'm doing that this year. I actually got an idea of how he felt. I have been talking to him as well," Tahir said while speaking to veteran offie Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube show 'Hello Dubaiahh.'

At the same time, Tahir also heaped praise on how good Chennai is as a franchise. The leg spinner said that the franchise and the Chennai fans give the utmost respect to their players.

"Best team, from my heart is Chennai. I've been all over the world. I've never seen so much respect given from a franchise. I've never seen someone look after my family so well, the fans in Chennai are unbelievably lovely," the veteran leggie added.

"When I play there it was a different atmosphere. And the main reason is I love their culture. They don't talk about performances and are always supportive and that's is what I like about it as in cricket You'll perform one day, and not on another," he added.

Imran Tahir in Dream11 IPL 2020

The star leggie who was retained by the former champions for a third successive season has not played a single game so far for the Men In Yellow and there has been serious speculation as to when the Proteas spinner will be seen in action in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020.

The 41-year-old spinner has played 23 matches for Chennai in the IPL, managing to take 32 wickets with his best figures being 4-12. Tahir finished the 2019 edition of the IPL as the highest wicket-taker with 26 wickets from 17 games. But last year's purple-cap holder is yet to get the nod this season after eight games.

With just four matches left, the three-time champions would be looking to finish on a high by winning all of them. Meanwhile, it also remains to be seen whether the former Proteas cricketer will get a game in Chennai's remaining games.

The former champions will next be seen in action against the title-holders Mumbai at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Friday.

(With ANI Inputs)

