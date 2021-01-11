Rahul Dravid Birthday Becomes Top Twitter Trend As Fans, Ex-teammates Wish 'The Wall'

Celebrated Indian cricket star Rahul Dravid is a very respectable name in the fraternity. The former India captain excelled as a dependable campaigner with the bat, and his composure on the field was meritorious. Post his retirement, the ex-player has carved a niche in the coaching department as well and has been helping Indian youngsters in honing their skills with great success. Rahul Dravid rang in his 48th birthday on Monday and social media was filled with wishes for the cricketing legend.

Rahul Dravid birthday: 'The Wall' turns 48

The right-handed batsman has been a part of several memorable victories of the Indian cricket team and has also contributed significantly on numerous crucial occasions. The cricketer was best known for his impeccable technical prowess. Rahul Dravid in his career emerged as a complete team player. Over the years, Rahul Dravid batted at several different positions for the team and also had to take up wicketkeeping and captaincy duties at various junctures of his illustrious career.

The 48-year-old is a much-loved figure in the cricket fraternity, and he also shares a wonderful camaraderie with his former teammates. On Rahul Dravid's special days, his ex-teammates took to their social media accounts to shower wishes and love for the cricketer-turned-coach. Apart from fellow cricketers, wishes poured in for the stalwart from all corners of the world.

Rahul Dravid birthday: Wishes pour in for the prolific batsman

Happy Birthday Jammy!



A perfect birthday 🎁 given to you by #TeamIndia. 😃 pic.twitter.com/cul5KhPyYO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 11, 2021

Warm birthday wishes to a special friend with whom I shared a lot of wonderful memories and who continues to inspire us. Wishing you a very special birthday and a wonderful year ahead Rahul. pic.twitter.com/S3hWufvD9r — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2021

Kehte hain Deewaaron ke bhi kaan hote hain. Yeh deewar ke kaan toh hain hi jo sabko achhe se sunte hain, balki bahut saaf hriday aur mann bhi hai. When we had the Wall, we had it All. #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid , wish you fulfillment in all that you do. pic.twitter.com/DbV6VPUzPh — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2021

Happy birthday jam.. Have a great year ahead.. Much love #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/N3TRZMy898 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 11, 2021

Happy Birthday Legend 🎂 to the wall who kept Indian cricket safe 💪🏻 #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/dfXa3zcEl1 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 11, 2021

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Indian batsmen give Dravid the perfect gift

Chasing an imposing total of 407 was not going to be easy against a formidable Australian bowling attack even on a sporting wicket of the Sydney Cricket Ground. However, the Indian batsmen stepped up and showcased a great amount of resilience and perseverance to save the game. Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, who often is compared to Rahul Dravid because of his approach, starred with the bat under pressure and scored a gutsy half-century. Apart from Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, and R Ashwin also chipped in with a valiant batting effort on Day 5 to help the team salvage a memorable draw in the crucial India vs Australia 3rd Test match.

Rahul Dravid net worth and Rahul Dravid age

The ex-cricketer turned 48 on Monday. Rahul Dravid's net worth is estimated to be around $23 million (₹172 crore) as per caknowledge.com. The player's earnings comprises of the compensation he receives from The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former cricketer. Moreover, Rahul Dravid also is reported to be earning a hefty paycheck for his coaching stints. The batting legend also is a popular name amongst brands and has associations with the likes of Cardekho.com, Pepsi, Reebok, Gillette, Kissan, Castrol, and many more over the years. Reportedly Rahul Dravid earns around ₹3.5 crore per brand endorsement.

Disclaimer: The above Rahul Dravid net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

Image source: PTI

