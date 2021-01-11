BCA CEO Disappointed With Deepak Hooda Complaining About Krunal Pandya; Warns Of Action

Baroda batsman Deepak Hooda's decision to leave the team hotel hours before the start of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and inform the media about his issues with skipper Krunal Pandya has left him in hot waters and now the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Baroda Cricket Association, Shishir Hattangadi has questioned the cricketer's gamesmanship and said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL Governing Council will be informed about his behavior

'We are disappointed': Baroda CEO

In a mail addressed to Hooda, accessed by ANI, Hattangadi has not only questioned the professionalism of the player as he decided to leave the team at the very last moment but also pulled Hooda up for trying to gain sympathy by informing the media about team matters.

"I am in receipt of your letter making yourself unavailable to play for Baroda. Firstly, by walking away from the responsibility of vice-captaincy and leaving the team because of a difference you have sent out a message that you hold yourself above the team and that embodies your attitude and commitment to your team.

"As management, we are disappointed that you have gone into the media and sought self sympathy rather than sorting out issues that a seasoned sportsperson like yourself ought to have done in such situations," he wrote.

Things did no end there as Hattangadi expressed disappointment on the Rohtak all-rounder's immature behavior and stated that he should have instead spoken to the management and association before going to the media.

"You have mentioned in your mail of how long you have served the association and how you call yourself a team man and yet showcased immaturity in the way you have handled an issue. You had no business to go to the media before stating your case with the team management, the association, the president, and the secretary. I have had a chat with your franchisee and I have enough reason to decipher that we will make sure we write to the BCCI of your misconduct. As an association and being custodians of this game, we will follow a zero-tolerance policy on issues", he added.

Furthermore, the CEO of the Baroda Cricket Association added that they accept Hooda's unavailability and will take necessary action in the best interest of the game, its values, and the reputation of the state cricket association.

What was the issue all about?

As per reports, Deepak Hooda had complained that his Baroda skipper Krunal Pandya had abused him in front of the team-mates as a result of which he felt demoralised, depressed, and was under pressure. According to Hooda, it all happened during a net practice when the elder Pandya had abused him.

Furthermore, the 25-year-old cricketer had reportedly made it clear that he is practicing after having taken permission from the team head coach before Krunal confronted him and said that he is the captain of the team and that he need not have to listen to the head coach. According to Deepak Hooda, Pandya had shown 'Dada Giri' by claiming to be the 'overall' of the Baroda team.

