Rahul Dravid On Workload Management; 'cannot Neglect Long-term Future Of Players'

New appointed Indian head coach Rahul Dravid has expressed his thoughts on managing the workload of the players while speaking during his first press conference as the head coach. Dravid’s first assignment as the head coach will be the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, which starts on Wednesday, November 17, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Speaking ahead of the match, Dravid had his take on being asked whether the team management is backing the idea of keeping separate squads in every format of the game and also on managing the workload of players.

Replying to the question during the virtual media interaction, head coach Dravid said, “Workload management is important. Players aren't machines. We want all our players fresh for the challenges ahead. It's very simple, we have to monitor every series we play. Workload management is an important aspect of cricket. We see that in football too. The mental and physical well-being of players will be a priority. We need to do a balancing act, have to work towards having players fit for the big tournaments". The head coach also said that the long-term future of the players can not be neglected.

Opportunity for young players to show their abilities says Rahul Dravid

Speaking more about the players who play in all formats for India, Dravid said that the team needs to recognize that times are challenging for everyone including the players, especially the ones who play in all three formats. Explaining the same Dravid added, “ So, I intend to work with them, to ensure that. It may take a little bit of time, there may be an odd series where we might not be able to play every single player who plays all the formats in every single game”.

Adding everyone needs to accept the reality, Dravid further said other guys can step up to the opportunity to play for the team and show their abilities. In conclusion to his answer to the media, Dravid added, “But no to answer your question simply, I wouldn’t be looking at separate formats. But certainly looking at the players’ health and well being because I know we get that piece right, we get the schedule right, when we get all ours players on the path and fully fit and ready to go, we will be a formidable team in any of the formats”.

Image: Instagram/@indiancricketteam