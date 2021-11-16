Last Updated:

Rahul Dravid On Workload Management; 'cannot Neglect Long-term Future Of Players'

Rahul Dravid has spoken about the workload management of the Indian players in his first press conference as the head coach ahead of India vs New Zealand T20Is.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Rahul Dravid

(Image: Instagram-@indiancricketteam)


New appointed Indian head coach Rahul Dravid has expressed his thoughts on managing the workload of the players while speaking during his first press conference as the head coach. Dravid’s first assignment as the head coach will be the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, which starts on Wednesday, November 17, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Speaking ahead of the match, Dravid had his take on being asked whether the team management is backing the idea of keeping separate squads in every format of the game and also on managing the workload of players.

Replying to the question during the virtual media interaction, head coach Dravid said, “Workload management is important. Players aren't machines. We want all our players fresh for the challenges ahead. It's very simple, we have to monitor every series we play. Workload management is an important aspect of cricket. We see that in football too. The mental and physical well-being of players will be a priority. We need to do a balancing act, have to work towards having players fit for the big tournaments". The head coach also said that the long-term future of the players can not be neglected.

Opportunity for young players to show their abilities says Rahul Dravid

Speaking more about the players who play in all formats for India, Dravid said that the team needs to recognize that times are challenging for everyone including the players, especially the ones who play in all three formats. Explaining the same Dravid added, “ So, I intend to work with them, to ensure that. It may take a little bit of time, there may be an odd series where we might not be able to play every single player who plays all the formats in every single game”.

READ | India Vs New Zealand: Rahul Dravid says 'it has become fashionable to call NZ underdogs'

Adding everyone needs to accept the reality, Dravid further said other guys can step up to the opportunity to play for the team and show their abilities. In conclusion to his answer to the media, Dravid added, “But no to answer your question simply, I wouldn’t be looking at separate formats. But certainly looking at the players’ health and well being because I know we get that piece right, we get the schedule right, when we get all ours players on the path and fully fit and ready to go, we will be a formidable team in any of the formats”.

READ | India vs New Zealand: Rahul Dravid explains difference in coaching U-19 and senior teams

Image: Instagram/@indiancricketteam

READ | Rahul Dravid reveals if India is eyeing separate teams for different formats of Cricket
READ | Rahul Dravid lauds Rohit Sharma; 'Carrying legacy of Indian & Mumbai cricket isn't easy'
Tags: Rahul Dravid, India, New Zealand
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com