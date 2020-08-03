Rahul Dravid Worried Over Long-lasting Negative Impact Of COVID-19 On Domestic Cricket

Cricket in India has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. International fixtures as well as the IPL 2020 suffered at the hands of the deadly virus as they got either postponed or cancelled. Even domestic cricket couldn't evade the wrath of the fatal virus which has claimed as many as 39,000 lives across the country.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly in home quarantine after brother Snehasish Ganguly tests COVID-19 positive

Rahul Dravid opens up on the repercussions of COVID-19 on domestic cricket

Now, former India captain and Director of Cricket Operations at National Cricket Academy, Rahul Dravid has reckoned that the impact of COVID-19 will be greatly felt by Indian cricket and domestic circuit in general if no cricket action takes place in another couple of months. According to Rahul Dravid, the real impact of the coronavirus pandemic will be seen in Indian cricket around October, especially when it comes to domestic cricket.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni pips Sourav Ganguly as India's best ever captain in Star Sports' special survey

While speaking to Deccan Herald, Rahul Dravid said that they have been lucky so far because the pandemic started in March, which was the end of BCCI’s domestic season. However, Rahul Dravid added that in October, things might start getting stressful. Rahul Dravid opined that a few international tournaments have been cancelled and postponed and people can always find time and place for that, but once October comes around, the pandemic will start hitting the domestic circuit more.

Rahul Dravid also said that the next domestic season, for a lot of India's young domestic players, Under-16s, Under-19s, and women cricketers start in October. Rahul Dravid reiterated that if life doesn't return to some sort of normalcy anytime soon, the real impact of COVID-19 on our domestic cricket and grassroots cricket. Rahul Dravid reckoned that this year is probably more important for someone in his final year of Under-19s than someone who is aged 23-24.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Rashid Latif asks Sourav Ganguly to focus on IPL 2020 and Indian Cricket instead of Asia Cup

India has a vigorous domestic cricket system with tournaments like Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy played all around the year. However, there has been no clarity from the BCCI regarding the start of domestic cricket season yet. As far as competitive cricket in India is concerned, many Indian players will take part in the IPL 2020 which will start on September 19 and go on till November 10.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni gets ready for IPL 2020 trip to UAE with stunning, younger look on social media

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC-CRICKET.COM