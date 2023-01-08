Rahul Dravid's Hilarious Remark On Suryakumar Yadav's Ton Leaves Batter In Splits; WATCH

Suryakumar Yadav on Saturday played one of the best knocks of his career as he smashed a magnificent century in the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka. Yadav scored an unbeaten 112 off 51 balls to help India win the game and secure the three-match series 2-1. After the match, Yadav had a chat with Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid for the BCCI's official website and social media handles.

The video has been shared by the BCCI on its official Twitter handle. Dravid, who is known for being soft-spoken, said something so hilarious that even Yadav couldn't control his laughter. Lauding Yadav's brilliant knock and the pace with which he scored, Dravid suggested that the middle-order batsman would've never seen him bat as a child. Dravid was a defensive cricketer during his playing days. Dravid's comment left Yadav in splits.

"Just lovely to have someone here with me, who I am sure, as a young kid growing up, did not watch me bat. And I hope you didn't. I'm sure you didn't," Dravid said in the video. Yadav interrupted Dravid in between and said, "I did," to let his coach know that he too as a young cricket fan in the 2000s was a big fan of the former India captain.

SKY's helps India win against Sri Lanka

Yadav's century helped India post a huge total of 228/5 in 20 overs. Indian bowlers then bowled Sri Lanka out for just 137 runs to win the third and final T20I by a huge margin of 91 runs. This is India's fourth-biggest win in T20Is in terms of margin of runs. Thanks to the win, India secured the three-match series 2-1. Yadav was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

Yadav now stands second on the list of players to score the most number of centuries in T20I cricket. While Yadav hit his 3rd century in the format on Saturday, Rohit Sharma (4) is the only player to score more hundreds than him. Glenn Maxwell, Colin Munro, and Sabawoon Davizi are the other cricketers who have three T20I centuries to their credit.

Yadav also became the third-fastest player to score 1500 T20I runs. Only Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Aaron Finch, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan are ahead of him on the list. Apart from Rizwan, all of the above-mentioned players took 39 innings to reach the landmark. Rizwan took 42 innings, while Yadav took 43 innings to score 1500 T20I runs.

Image: Twitter/BCCI