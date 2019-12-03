Rain Has The Last Laugh As New Zealand Complete 1-0 Series Win Against England

New Zealand extended their dominant run at home as the clinched the Test series against England after the play in the second contest was abandoned due to rain. Skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor smashed centuries before rain played spoilsport in the contest, forcing the play to be called off after rain refused to die down. Williamson registered his 20th Test century as he remained unbeaten at 104 runs off 234 balls while Taylor got to his 19th Test century off 186 balls and joined his skipper in staying unbeaten at the end of day's play. Neil Wagner's fifer helped New Zealand wrap up England for 476 runs as skipper Root's ton went in vain.

With a draw off the last game, New Zealand lifted the cup for the Test series and continued to extend their unbeaten run at home for over two years. Ross Taylor added another feather to his cap as he became the second New Zealand player to go past 7000 runs after Stephen Fleming. Taylor brought up his century with back to back boundaries including a six and two fours while skipper Williamson brought up his hundred with a boundary. England skipper Joe Root was adjudged the Player of the Match for his double-ton in England's first innings

New Zealand clinch Test series

Match drawn!



Centuries from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor take New Zealand to 241/2 on day five before rain plays spoilsport, forcing early close of play.



The hosts win the series 1-0.#NZvENG SCORECARD 👇https://t.co/eBrKe7xmfM pic.twitter.com/jgfRx171bp — ICC (@ICC) December 3, 2019

Ross Taylor goes past 7000 Test runs

Ross Taylor became only the second New Zealand batsman to complete 7,000 Test runs after Stephen Fleming. pic.twitter.com/Mrgo5QMG8l — ICC (@ICC) December 3, 2019

Williamson happy with Kiwi's clinical show

"It was a great fight over the last couple of weeks, we know how strong as a unit they are. The first match for us was a fantastic win and to come back here and play like this was again a good effort. To lose both tosses but show that fight was pleasing to see. We lost a bit of time due to weather, but from our perspective it was great to see. Guys wanted the ball and collectively it was a good effort. We have a tough challenge coming up. It was a great contribution by Daryl in his first match. It was a tough surface for the seamers. Australia are a very good team, so it's always tough going there. We have to adapt to the challenges that we are presented with", said New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in the post-match presentation.

