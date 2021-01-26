Rajasthan Post Brilliant Reply After Mumbai Fan Asks Them To Trade Ben Stokes

Rajasthan have decided to make a few changes to their side for the upcoming IPL 2021. Last week, they released their former skipper Steve Smith after the team had a forgettable outing in the previous edition where they ended up bagging the wooden spoon.

Kerala wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson has been appointed as Smith's successor. At the same time, Rajasthan also parted ways with veteran batsman Robin Uthappa who has now been roped in by Chennai. However, the former champions have decided to retain star English all-rounder Ben Stokes for the 14th edition of the tournament.

Rajasthan's brilliant response

As Stokes is considered to be one of Rajasthan's key players in this year's marquee tournament, the 2008 winners took to the micro-blogging site where they posted the southpaw's image and asked the fans to come up with the last three emojis in order to describe their feelings on seeing Stokes retained by them.

However, one of the Mumbai fans showed up and urged Rajasthan to trade the 2019 World Cup winner to the five-time IPL champions and when this came to the inaugural edition's champions' notice, they came up with a brilliant response with a GIF where a person can be seen nodding his head indicating that the all-rounder is not going anywhere.

Ben Stokes in Dream11 IPL 2020

Stokes had joined Rajasthan in the second half of the season since he was with his ailing father in New Zealand. Ben, who is a middle-order batsman was made to open the innings in the previous edition where he did manage to impress one and all to a certain extent.

In the eight matches that he got to feature in, the New Zealand born cricketer scored 285 runs at an average of 40.71 and a strike-rate of 142.50 that included a century and a half-century each. However, England's hero of the 2019 World Cup final did not achieve success with the ball in hand as he could only manage two scalps by conceding 154 runs.

