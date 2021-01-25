Dom Sibley Gives Candid Reply To Niroshan Dickwell's Tough Question Ahead Of India Series

English opener Dom Sibley has been in good form recently after having scored a match-winning half-century against Sri Lanka in the second and final Test match at the Galle International Stadium as the Joe Root-led side will now be heading to India for a four-match Test series starting February 5.

Sibley will be hoping to make his bat do the talking in India but, before making an impact on Indian soil, he was given a reality check by a Sri Lankan player about his poor form in the just-concluded Test series.

The incident happened during England's second innings on Day 4. With just 22 runs needed for the visitors to register a famous series win in the 'Emerald Island', the opening batsman meant business as he looked to end the proceedings from thereon. While Sibley was looking to take a stance for facing spinner Lasith Embuldeniya, Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella tried to bamboozle him by asking a tough question. "Are you going to open in India?”, asked Dickwell.

Nonetheless, the 25-year-old handled the situation well as he was aware that he did not have a good time with the bat in the sub-continent as he came up with a brilliant response.

“Don’t know. I haven’t had a very good series.”

Dom Sibley's performance in the Sri Lanka Test series

The young Test opener has had a forgettable outing in the two-match Test series against the Lankans as he could only register scores of 4, 2, and 0 in three innings and coincidentally was dismissed by left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya on all three occasions.

England whitewash Sri Lanka

The hosts never really got going in their second innings despite having a first-innings lead of 37 runs and were bundled out for just 126 after suffering a batting collapse with tail-ender Lasith Embuldeniya top-scoring with 40 as Sri Lanka set England a manageable target of 164.

The visitors in reply seemed to be in a spot of bother after being reduced to 89/4 on a wicket that appeared to make batting difficult. However, opener Dominic Sibley (56*) and wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler (46*) resurrected the English innings with a 75-run stand for the fifth-wicket and helped the team cross the finish line by six wickets to take an unassailable lead in the two-match series.

