Rajasthan Royals Come Up With Hilarious Wedding Anniversary Wish For Yuzi Chahal And Wife

Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, Rajasthan Royals shared a hilarious meme on social media to mark the wedding anniversary of their star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The 32-year-old and his wife Dhanashree celebrated their second marriage anniversary on Thursday, December 22. Rajasthan Royals took to its official Twitter handle to post a funny video to wish Chahal and Dhanashree on their anniversary.

The video features the iconic 'Sunoji Dulhan' song from the Bollywood film Hum Saath Saath Hain. The video uses the song to introduce Dhanashree to the Rajasthan Royals family. It shows England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler as Dhanashree's father-in-law and Ravichandran Ashwin as his brother-in-law. Dhanashree has been referred to as 'Dulhan' in the same video. The post has garnered nearly 1 million views since being shared on Thursday.

Chahal and Dhanashree tied the knot on December 22, 2020, after announcing their engagement in August of the same year. The couple got married in Gurgaon in a private ceremony. Dhanashree is a popular Youtuber and influencer, known for her dancing skills. She graduated as a dentist and is also a trained dancer from the prestigious Shiamak Davar dance academy.

Yuzi Chahal's career

Prior to joining Rajasthan Royals as one of their leading spin bowlers, Chahal was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore setup in the IPL. He played most of his games under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, who also gave him regular chances in the Indian cricket team. Chahal has played 131 games in the cash-rich tournament and has picked 166 wickets at an average of 21.83 and an economy rate of 7.61. He has three four-wicket hauls and one fifer to his name in the IPL.

Chahal made his international debut in 2016 during an ODI game against Zimbabwe in Harare. Chahal has a total of 87 dismissals to his name in 71 games at an average of 24.74 and with a strike rate of 18.2. He is the 2nd highest wicket-taker for India in the format, after Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Chahal has also played 70 ODI matches for the country and has picked 118 wickets at an average of 26.96 and with a strike rate of 30.8.

Image: @yuzi_chahal23/Instagram