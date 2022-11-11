Indian wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s absence from India’s playing XI at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 was one of the biggest talking point after India exited the tournament from the semi-final stage. India’s campaign concluded on Thursday after they suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss to Jos Buttler-led England in the 2nd semi-final in Adelaide. Meanwhile, Chahal took to his official Twitter handle on Friday to shed his views on India’s disappointing loss.

‘Not the result we wanted,’ says Yuzvendra Chahal

“We always thrive and pride ourselves to give our best to win games for our country and will continue to do so. Not the result we wanted but we march on together. Cant thank enough the fans all over for their continuous support and good wishes,” wrote Chahal on Twitter.

We always thrive and pride ourselves to give our best to win games for our country and will continue to do so.

Not the result we wanted but we march on together.



Cant thank enough the fans all over for their continuous support and good wishes. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rc8ehqgCnY — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) November 11, 2022

Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel picked ahead of Chahal by team management

Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel played for India in almost all of the matches in the T20 WC, but failed to make a significant impact. While both aforementioned players also possessed the skills of scoring runs when required, they didn’t return with big scores even in one match. Ashwin notched up six wickets in six games and registered the best figures of 3/22.

Axar Patel returns with dismal stats from T20 World Cup 2022

On the other hand, Axar managed to register only three dismissals in the five T20 World Cup 2022 matches that he represented. His best performance was a 2/18 against the Netherlands. He registered his final wicket against Zimbabwe and gave away 30 runs in the four over he bowled against England in the semi-final.

Yuzvendra Chahal's mesmerizing numbers in T20I cricket

However, prior to the T20 World Cup 2022, Yuzvendra Chahal was being seen as the leading spinner for the Men In Blue. After bowling 62.3 overs in several bilateral series in 21 innings, Chahal had registered 21 wickets, with the best figures. He is certainly an important wicket-taking spin-bowling option for India.

Meanwhile, so far in his career, Chahal has a total of 85 dismissals to his name in 69 games at a strike rate of 24.64. He is the 2nd highest wicket-taker for India in the format, after Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvneshwar is the 12th-highest wicket-taker in the T20I format with 89 wickets in 85 games. While Bhuvneshwar holds the best record of returning with 5/4 in an innings, Chahal’s best performance was 6/25.