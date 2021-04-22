Rajasthan Royals' Spinner Imitates Jasprit Bumrah's Unique Action, Claims Bragging Rights

Since his debut in 2016, Jasprit Bumrah has rocked the world of international cricket with his unorthodox bowling action. Compared with the likes of Lasith Malinga, Bumrah's unique action has often intrigued analysts and commentators alike. Amid the ongoing IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals' all-rounder Shreyas Gopal has challenged the Mumbai Indians' pace spearhead claiming that he can imitate the bowling action better than Jasprit Bumrah in himself.

In a video shared by Rajasthan Royals ahead of their clash against RCB, Shreyas Gopal can be seen mimicking the bowling actions of Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah.

"I have shown it to Bumrah himself.. And he's said I imitate him better than he does it himself," Shreyas Gopal said bragging about the bowling action.

Gopal vs de Villiers

Shreyas Gopal has featured in only one game for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2021 so far where he conceded 40 runs and failed to pick up any wicket. Gopal played 14 matches for RR last year and picked up 10 wickets. However, with the all-rounder holding an edge over in-form AB de Villiers, skipper Sanju Samson might be inclined towards roping him back in the playing XI for the clash against RCB. The former South African skipper has failed to go big against Shreyas Gopal. Out of the 34 balls faced, de Villiers has managed to score only 30 runs and has been dismissed on 4 occasions by the Royals' spinner.

Having won only one game out of the three played so far, Rajasthan Royals hold the second-last position in the IPL 2021 points table. Royals managed to bag a win by defeating Delhi Capitals in their second game but failed to replicate a similar result against Chennai Super Kings. The franchise has been jolted with severe blows as Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the tournament with an injury whereas Liam Livingstone has left the season mid-way citing bio-bubble fatigue. English pacer Jofra Archer is yet to join the franchise and is currently under rehab.



