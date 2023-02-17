Rajasthan Royals Star Set To Miss IPL 2023 After Successful Surgery: Reports

Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has reportedly been ruled out of IPL 2023 after undergoing a successful surgery. The Karnataka bowler recently posted a picture sharing an update where he could be seen signalling a thumbs up from the hospital bed. Krishna has been sidelined since September last year.

Prasidh Krishna ruled out of IPL 2023: Reports

In a major blow to Rajasthan Royals, Prasidh Krishna might not be able to participate in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The pacer, who has missed a lot of cricket in the last few months, suffered an injury in India A’s three-match unofficial Test series against New Zealand A and is now slated to miss the mega cricket league as it stands. A BCCI source revealed to PTI that the player suffered a stress fracture and there is no definite timeline for his return to the pitch.

While posting on Instagram, Krishna insisted he will be back on the pitch soon. "Gutted to be missing out on so much cricket. Be back soon."

Krishna took 19 wickets for Rajasthan last season and played a pivotal role as the IPL giants made it to the playoffs. The 26-year-old has emerged as India's new star bowler in ODIs and with the World Cup approaching he will be given the time to recuperate as he will need time to recover to feature in the tournament which will be held in India.