'Be Back Soon': Injured Indian Cricketer Shares Update On His Return Post Surgery

The Indian cricket community is waiting for the return of several top cricketers who are recovering from injuries, including the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, and Sanju Samson. Meanwhile, speedster Prasidh Krishna took to his official Instagram handle on Thursday in order to provide an update about his injury. Krishna shared a picture from the hospital bed, where he can be seen showing a thumbs-up.

Sharing the picture, Krishna said, “Gutted to be missing out on so much cricket. Be back soon!”. The 26-year-old pacer has remained on the sidelines for six months already due to a stress fracture. He played his last competitive match in August 2022 against Afghanistan and suffered the injury on the eve of India A’s three-match unofficial Test series against New Zealand A in September.

Will Prasidh Krishna return in time for the ODI World Cup 2023?

The Rajasthan Royals pacer will now be hoping to recover in time ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Prasidh is looked at as a white-ball expert for India, who has returned with impressive figures in his short international career so far. He has played a total of 14 ODIs for the Men In Blue so far and has registered a total of 25 wickets at an average of 23.92 and an economy rate of 5.32.

In List A cricket in the Indian domestic circuit, Prasidh has a total of 109 wickets against his name in 64 games. He impressed everyone with his performance in the Indian Premier League, where he has a record of taking 49 wickets in 50 games. He made his IPL debut with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2018 and now represents RR.

"You cannot put a date on prospective comeback"

In a conversation with PTI, a BCCI source spoke about Prasidh’s return to the sport under conditions of anonymity. “Prasidh has a stress fracture and in case of this particular form of injury, you cannot put a date on prospective comeback,” the BCCI source said. The No. 1 ODI team in the world, India is particularly focused on the 50-over format this year, keeping in mind the ODI World Cup. The World Cup is scheduled to be played in India in October and November.