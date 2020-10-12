Dream11 IPL 2020 Points Table Update: Rajasthan Stay Below Hyderabad Despite Thrilling Win

The manner in which teams are battling it out in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League in an attempt to outwit their counterparts has been fascinating. The relentless shifts of the teams on the Dream11 IPL points table have kept fans guessing. With all the line-ups striving to remain at the forefront on the table, it has ensured a fantastic quality of cricket and entertaining matchups for the cricket enthusiasts to ponder upon.

Dream11 IPL points table update

The recently concluded weekend served fans with two double-headers, which has led to a change in the dynamics of the Dream11 IPL points table. The Hyderabad side was bested by Rajasthan on Sunday in an afternoon match in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Two uncapped Indian players, Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag stood out with vital performances with the bat for the Steve Smith-led side to end the franchise's four-match losing streak. However, Hyderabad still find themselves above Rajasthan on the Dream11 IPL points table.

Having played seven matches each in the competition so far, both teams had three wins and six points to their name. The Rajasthan side are at the sixth spot on the Dream11 IPL points table, whereas Hyderabad with a better net run rate, occupy the fifth spot despite losing their clash with Rajasthan by 5 wickets. Mumbai jump to the top spot after their fourth successive win in the Dream11 IPL 2020 as they beat the in-form Delhi side with two balls and 5 wickets to spare.

The @mipaltan have regained top spot in the Points Table after Match 27 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/kB2Z0IOr2S — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 11, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Kolkata live game effect

The 28th match of the cash-rich league will see Virat Kohli's Bangalore take on the Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata side on Monday at Sharjah. The Bangalore vs Kolkata live encounter is scheduled to commence from 7:30 pm IST. Both Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik were the pioneers in their respective team's previous victories.

Bangalore hold the fourth spot on the Dream11 IPL points table and stand a chance to replace Kolkata at the third place with a victory in the Bangalore vs Kolkata live clash. With six matches to their names, both the sides have accumulated four victories. Kolkata with a significantly better net run-rate are placed above Bangalore. As the Dream11 IPL 2020 advances towards its second half, the equations between the sides are slated to intensify further.

