KL Rahul Tweets On Hardik Pandya's Birthday, Fans Return With 'Koffee Memes' On Occasion

Indian cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya share a great friendship and are often seen bonding on and off the field. The two players, who are among the prominent names in Indian cricket, currently share the same love for cricket and fashion. Both Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul are often seen leaving heart-warming comments on each other's social media posts, which is another testament to their close friendship.

ALSO READ | Natasa Stankovic wishes husband Hardik Pandya on his birthday; shares unseen pictures

KL Rahul wishes Hardik Pandya on 27th birthday, fans run meme riot

On Sunday, KL Rahul took to Twitter to wish Hardik Pandya on his 27th birthday. The Punjab skipper posted a photo with the Mumbai all-rounder, which was a snap taken during last year's Cricket World Cup. In the caption, KL Rahul called Hardik Pandya family.

Love, Laughter and Positivity from this champion always. Happy birthday fam ❤️ @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/NRGNg62zWX — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) October 11, 2020

As soon as KL Rahul posted the tweet wishing Hardik Pandya, netizens started flooding Twitter with 'Koffee memes and trolls'. To provide context, last year, KL Rahul was present on a chat show alongside his close friend, Hardik Pandya. After the show went live on television, several people raised their voice against some of the comments which were made on the show by Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul. People objected calling Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's comments “misogynistic” and “sexist.”

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya posts fashionable photo with hat, gets sweet reaction from Natasa Stankovic

To make matters worse, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) even stopped Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul from playing in some of the matches during the Australia tour. Both Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were called back home and an investigation was launched. After clearing that, the two players were allowed to play again for India.

Several reactions poured in on Twitter as fans made memes and trolls. Some fans also lauded KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya's friendship. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Second innings waiting dude 😜 pic.twitter.com/FWChsdOHEY — Mukilan DJ (@Mukilan58583460) October 11, 2020

lekin bhai hardik ke sath coffee pene math jana — rohit raj (@rohitra04120024) October 11, 2020

Some coffee for you guys☕☕... Karan chahiye to boliye 👀🤣 — SHAYAN GHOSH (@imShayanGhosh15) October 11, 2020

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya birthday: Kohli to KL Rahul, wishes pour in for swashbuckling all-rounder

I think both will prefer tea together! Or still coffee? 😜

Happy birthday @hardikpandya7! Keep shining 💐@klrahul11 take ❤️ — 🇮🇳 Sudipta Roychowdhury (@ExploreSudipta7) October 11, 2020

Bro Let's go for Koffee (without Karan.. 🙃🤣) — Darshit Ravani (@darsh13R) October 11, 2020

Best friendship moments video

Exciting moment unbelievable friendship love ❤️❤️❤️❤️🎊 pic.twitter.com/3j7AXfeV6X — Aravinth STR (@AravinthChemic1) October 11, 2020

Love your bond. Both are fantastic ❤️❤️❤️❤️. Happy birthday Hardik sir. May God bless you with more happiness and success in your life ❤️❤️❤️❤️. @klrahul11 @hardikpandya7 — Tamanna Thakur (@SukhwantThakur) October 11, 2020

Meanwhile, both cricketers are busy in plying their trades in the Dream11 IPL 2020 in the UAE. Hardik Pandya has played some quickfire cameos and has scored 135 runs in seven matches so far at a blistering strike-rate of 155.17. His team is leading on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with five wins in seven games.

On the other hand, KL Rahul has had a stunning start to the Dream11 IPL 2020 on a personal level. The Punjab skipper is the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 387 runs across seven innings at an average of 64.50. However, his team has failed to perform as they are languishing at the bottom of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with one win and six defeats in seven games.

ALSO READ | Kolkata's Sunil Narine reported for suspect action, could face ban from Dream11 IPL 2020

SOURCE: KL RAHUL INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.