'He Deserves A Second Chance Now': Ramiz Raja On Fawad Alam's Comeback To Pakistan Team

Ramiz Raja has said that Fawad Alam deserves a second chance to resurrect his Test career. Fawad has been included in the Pakistan squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against England that gets underway next month. He had last represented Pakistan in the longest format back in 2019 and has not featured in the national side since 2015.

'He deserves a chance now': Ramiz Raja

While answering a few questions of fans on his official Youtube channel, Ramiz went on to say he reckons that Alam deserves a chance now for the way he has performed consistently in domestic cricket as age is not on his side.



At the same time, the 1992 World Cup winner also opined that they (possibly referring to the Pakistan team management) should play the left-handed batsman because he has been waiting in the wings with the team and if they hold on for longer, age might start becoming a factor because one's reflexes start to slow down and therefore, the veteran batsman should definitely get one chance in this Test series.

Fawad Alam's cricketing career

The 34-year-old has represented Pakistan at the highest level in three Tests, 38 One Day Internationals, and 24 T20Is since 2009. The Karachi middle-order batsman has amassed 10,742 runs in 145 first-class matches and, 6,126 runs in 187 List-A games.

Pakistan tour of England 2020

The Pakistani squad had reached England on June 28 for a bilateral series that was originally scheduled to be played from July 30 to September 2. However, as per the revised schedule, the two teams will now lock horns in a three-match Test series that will be followed by a three-match T20I series from August 5 to September 1 as the reigning ODI world champions will be hosting Ireland in a three-match ODI series preceding the bilateral series against the Men In Green. Azhar Ali will be leading Pakistan in Tests whereas, the current top-ranked T20I batsman Babar Azam will be leading the former number one T20I side in the game's shortest format.

