Saeed Ajmal Says Will Be 'miracle' If Pak Wins Even One Of The Matches In England

Saeed Ajmal has said that it would be a 'miracle' if Pakistan can even win one of their matches against England in the upcoming bilateral series. The Pakistan team had reached England on June 28 and the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had confirmed that all the members of the visiting team have been tested negative for COVID-19.

While speaking to Ary Sports, Ajmal went on to say that the Pakistan team consists of young players and therefore, the upcoming series against England will be difficult. He further mentioned that it does not appear possible for the visitors to win the series. The veteran spinner then added that it would be a miracle if Pakistan even wins one match and as a Pakistani, he would pray that the national team performs well in the series.

Pakistan tour of England 2020

The Pakistani squad had reached England on June 28 for a bilateral series that was originally scheduled to be played from July 30 to September 2. However, as per the revised schedule, the two teams will now lock horns in a three-match Test series that will be followed by a three-match T20I series from August 5 to September 1 as the reigning ODI world champions will be hosting Ireland in a three-match ODI series preceding the bilateral series against the Men In Green. Azhar Ali will be leading Pakistan in Tests whereas, the current top-ranked T20I batsman Babar Azam will be leading the former number one T20I side in the game's shortest format.

