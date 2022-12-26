World Cup-winning cricketer Ramiz Raja has finally opened up on his removal as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Interacting with fans on his YouTube channel, Raja said lashed out at his successor Najam Sethi, saying that the latter's appointment as PCB chief was politically motivated. Raja went on to add that nowhere in the world he has seen the entire constitution being changed only to adjust one person. Raja further said that he will raise the matter on international forums.

"This game belongs to cricketers. Outsiders shouldn't be allowed to attack the game. The entire constitution was altered to reinstate one person (Najam Sethi) to the board. Nowhere else in the world have I ever seen this happen. There is a procedure that must be adhered to. And the change took place in the middle of the season as teams were visiting Pakistan. Afterward, you changed the chief selector (Mohammad Wasim). Whether or not he was doing a good job is a different matter. He has represented Pakistan in Test cricket, and he deserves to go with respect," Raja said.

"He (Sethi) tweets that Ramiz Raja has been fired at 2:15 in the morning. This is my playing field, and I have played in Test cricket. You feel the pain because it seems as though a messiah has come to elevate Pakistan cricket to new heights. We are aware that their motives are different. He just accepted the position in order to come back to the limelight. He has simply come here to engage in politics; he has not come here for the advancement of cricket," he added.

"I am going to Oxford Union to give a lecture. I am going to raise this matter on international forums. Is this is a joke? People are angry over this. Whether someone is performing or not is a different matter, if there's a tenure system, they should be allowed to complete the term before a change is made," Raja said.



Raja's appointment and removal

Ramiz Raja, who was appointed as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board in September 2021, has been sacked from the position. Former PCB chairman Najam Sethi has taken his place as the board's new chief. Raja was appointed to the top post by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. After the recent Test series loss to England, Raja was sacked along with other members of the board, including chief selector Mohammad Wasim.

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has been appointed the interim chief selector of the men's team. The decision has come just days before the home series between Pakistan and New Zealand. The Pakistan men's cricket team is scheduled to play two Tests and three ODIs against the Blackcaps. The Afridi-led committee has only been named for the series against New Zealand. The first match of the series is scheduled to be played in Karachi from December 26 to December 30.

Image: AP

