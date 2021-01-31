Ramiz Raja Unravels Why England Have Been A Better Overseas Team In The Sub-continent

Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja believes that England have traditionally been a better travelling team to the sub-continent and their strategy to club the earlier-postponed Sri Lanka Test series with India is an impressive move.

In fact, England are the last overseas team that have won a Test series in India back in 2012 under Alastair Cook's captaincy.

'England scheduled their tours perfectly': Ramiz Raja

"It is a series between the top two Test sides because Australia has been beaten at home and I like the New Zealand team because of their captain (Kane Williamson) but I think on overseas tours, England have done better than them," Ramiz said to a YouTube channel.

"England scheduled their tours perfectly. They have gone to India after playing in Sri Lanka so they are accustomed now to subcontinent conditions. England will take confidence from their series win in Sri Lanka and it will be a good series,” he predicted.

Nonetheless, the 1992 World Cup winner does reckon that the English team's skill level will be tested in India.

"The good thing is that India’s second and third tier of players have also stood up in Australia and they have won a second series down under. So you can imagine their confidence level now with their main players and Virat Kohli back as well."

India Vs England: Test series

The four-match Test series will also constitute a major part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship. The tour kicks off with the first Test that will be played in Chennai's M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. The second Test match will also be played at the same venue between February 13-17. The newly renovated Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will be contesting the final two games (Feb 24-28) & (March 4-8) respectively.

Here are the fixtures of the four-match Test series:

1st Test: 5th-9th Feb (Chennai)

2nd Test: 13th-17th Feb (Chennai)

3rd Test: 24th-28th Feb (Ahmedabad)

4th Test: 4th 8th Mar (Ahmedabad)

(With PTI Inputs)



