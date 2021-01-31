India Vs England: Ben Foakes Calls Jos Buttler 'one Of The Best In The World'

Ahead of the India Vs England Test series, England wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes lauded fellow wicket-keeper Jos Buttler calling him 'one of the best going around'. Foakes also commented on how a specialist position like the wicket-keeper required players to work together and pass on the experience to each other for the greater success of England as a team.

“I have spent a lot of time in sub-continent conditions, I played in Sri Lanka a couple of years ago. I feel like I know the challenges that would be in store. Jos Buttler is one of the best going around, it has been a privilege to watch him go about his business. I think at a specialist position like a keeper, you have to work together a bit and learn and pass on your experiences to help each other along. You want everyone to do well and succeed for England,” said Ben Foakes during a virtual press conference.

It is important to mention that for the upcoming Test series, Foakes would be filling in for Butler after the first Test and is expected to play the remaining three against India as the specialist keeper. “It has an unusual position, I found it ten days ago that Jos would head back after the first Test, I earlier thought that I was in line to play the last two Tests, but it was about trying to get my head around training, so yeah one more Test potentially. It is about trying to prepare as well as I can,” he added.

Ahead of the India Vs England Test, the visitor's touring contingent arrived in Chennai on Wednesday and are currently undergoing quarantine. The first two Tests will be played in Chennai from February 5 to 17, before the teams move to Ahmedabad for the other half of the tournament. Apart from the four Tests, India and England are also set to play each other in three ODIs and five T20Is in the near future.

