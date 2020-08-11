Ramiz Raja Urges Ex-skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed To Retire From The Game's Longest Format

Ramiz Raja has said that Sarfaraz Ahmed should announce his retirement from Test cricket. Sarfaraz was finally selected for the ongoing bilateral series against England after he was constantly ignored by the selectors since October 2019. However, what really caught everyone's attention was that the former skipper was seen carrying a pair of shoes as well as drinks during the series opener at the Old Trafford, Manchester. Ahmed didn't make it to the playing XI as wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan was preferred over him.

It certainly came as a surprise to see the 2017 Champions Trophy-winning captain carrying drinks on the field despite the presence of several youngsters.

'Retire from Test cricket': Ramiz Raja

While interacting on his official Youtube channel ‘Cricket Baaz', Raja said that in his book, he is clear that once a player has been a captain and remained on a pedestal then it is very difficult to come down and be on the bench and therefore, he would advise Sarfaraz to think about it and retire from Test cricket and just focus on limited-overs cricket. A format in which he is very good and known for his aggression.

Speaking about Ahmed carrying drinks in the previous contest, the 1992 World Cup winner mentioned there is nothing wrong with that as even James Anderson carried drinks when he didn’t play in the second Test against West Indies. However, in their (Pakistan) cricket culture these things are not looked upon nicely especially if it involves a former captain.

Furthermore, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added that the ex-skipper being in the Test squad also adds pressure on the current wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan who knows there is a former captain keeper breathing down his neck and that is not good for him and then mentioned that Sarfaraz instead of being on the bench should call it a day from the longest format.

The cricket pundit then added that he does not see the 2006 U-19 World Cup-winning skipper getting a chance in red-ball cricket soon and thus, he should focus on white-ball cricket where he will play and be respected as well.

A do-or-die match for Pakistan

With the series on the line, Pakistan have no choice but to win the next Test in order to stay alive in the three-match series. The second Test will be played at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on Thursday i.e. August 13. England will be hoping to seal the three-match series while Pakistan will be looking to settle scores. Meanwhile, it also remains to be seen whether Pak will be selecting six bowlers in their Playing XI in place of a batsman on a wicket that is expected to slow down as the contest progresses.

