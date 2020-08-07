'Docile And Weak Man': Shoaib Akhtar Criticises Sarfaraz For Carrying Shoes In First Test

Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at the Pakistani team management for making Sarfaraz Ahmed carry a pair of shoes and then carry drinks during the ongoing first Test match against England at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Sarfaraz Ahmed didn't make it to the playing XI as wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan was chosen over him.

The former skipper was seen carrying drinks and shoes for his teammates. It certainly came as a surprise to see Sarfaraz Ahmed carrying drinks on the field despite the presence of several youngsters. The decision to make Sarfaraz Ahmed the team's 12th man didn't go down well with Akhtar as he vented out his anger. At the same time, the ex-speedster had also criticised Ahmed by calling him 'docile and weak man'.

'I didn’t like the visual': Shoaib Akhtar

During a panel session, Shoaib criticised the Pakistan team management and said he did not like the visual and that if they (the team management) want to make an example out of a boy from Karachi, then it is wrong. The former fast bowler then mentioned that they cannot do this to a player who has led Pakistan for four years and has won Champions Trophy for the country by making him carry shoes.

Giving an example of his playing days, the 'Rawalpindi Express' added that former Pak skipper Wasim Akram has never brought shoes for him. Furthermore, the pace icon had criticised Sarfaraz by calling him a 'docile and weak man' and then added that he must have lead Pakistan in the same way as he carried the shoes and that is the reason why former Pakistani head coach Mickey Arthur always dominated him. The ace pacer then mentioned that there is no issue in carrying the shoes but a former captain cannot do that.

Netizens have mixed reactions

Several fans took to social media and expressed their displeasure over the Pakistan management's gesture. Fans pointed out that it was disrespectful of the team management to make Sarfaraz Ahmed waterboy for the team when the same could have been done by a younger player.

However, on the other hand, there was also a section of fans who didn't see it as a big deal. Some fans even cited the examples of some of the legendary cricketers like Sir Don Bradman, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni who have been spotted carrying the drinks in the past. The picture of Sarfaraz Ahmed carrying drinks and shoes went viral in no time as it garnered a lot of mixed reactions.

