Ranji Trophy: Glenn McGrath's Najafgarh Prodigy Dismisses Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw

Many Indian cricket supporters have seen the journey of former India captain MS Dhoni from being a ticket collector in the Indian Railways to become the most successful cricket captain of the country. Another ticket collector is making waves in the Indian domestic tournament i.e. the Ranji Trophy and he is a pacer from the Railways by the name of Himanshu Sangwan. The 24-year-old, who has earlier trained at the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai, made a statement during Railways' recent Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai as he dismantled the opposition batting line-up with his bowling.

Ranji Trophy: Himanshu Sangwan's performance against Mumbai

Himanshu Sangwan led the Railways from the front in the bowling department with a total of six wickets in the match to guide his team to an upset win over the star-studded Mumbai outfit in the Ranji Trophy. The Najafgarh-based bowler dominated the Mumbai batting line-up in their second innings and picked up the prize scalps of India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and Test opener Prithvi Shaw to claim his first five-wicket haul of the season. Speaking about his plan to dismiss Rahane and Shaw, Sangwan promised himself not to panic and only look to bowl in the right areas.

Himanshu Sangwan's stint with Glenn McGrath at MRF Pace Foundation

The Railways pacer has trained at the MRF Pace Foundation under the watchful eyes of Glenn McGrath and he credits the Australian legend for his success. Speaking to a leading media publication, Sangwan admitted that McGrath has been his childhood idol and learnt a lot from him during his short stint at the Chennai-based academy, when he went for a short camp in March 2019. He revealed that McGrath ardently watched his videos and suggested him areas of improvement in his bowling. McGrath golden advice of 'When in trouble, go back to the basics' remains in Sangwan's head till date. Putting further focus into Glenn McGrath's coaching, Sangwan added that he bowled many deliveries under his supervision and McGrath was studious enough to write down his observations. After every session, McGrath used to motivate him and tell him technical things. He concluded that Glenn McGrath's guidance is helping him a lot in the Ranji Trophy at present.

Ranji Trophy: Railways performance against Mumbai

Railways only needed to chase down 47 runs to win their Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai. They chased down the target without losing a wicket after dismissing Mumbai for 198 in their second innings. Mumbai were earlier dismissed for 114 runs in the first innings after which Railways posted 266 with captain Karn Sharma scoring a century.

