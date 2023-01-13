Ranji Trophy: Himachal Pradesh's Star Fast Bowler Tragically Passes Away At The Age Of 28

In a tragic incident, 28-year-old pacer from Himachal Pradesh, Sidharth Sharma passed away on Thursday while being on tour with his state team in Gujarat for a Ranji Trophy game. The cause of his death is still unknown. It is being reported that Sidharth had taken sick during the tour to Gujarat and was taken to the hospital immediately. The news of his untimely death was confirmed by Himachal Pradesh's newly-elected Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Ranji Trophy: Sidharth Sharma passes away

"Chief Minister Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed deep condolences on the demise of Siddharth Sharma, the star fast bowler of the state who was a member of the Vijay Hazare Trophy-winning cricket team of Himachal. The Chief Minister has expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved family members"

Sidharth Sharma played a crucial role during Himachal Pradesh's maiden triumph in the Vijay Hazare trophy in 2021 where he picked up five wickets for his side. Sidharth was a seasoned cricketer for Himachal Pradesh and regularly played for his state in domestic tournaments.

Sharma made his first-class debut for Himachal Pradesh during the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy season and went on to play 13 matches for his state. Sidharth Sharma has taken a total of 25 wickets during his Ranji Trophy career.

Image: Representational Image (Punjab Cricket Association)