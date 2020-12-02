Ranji Trophy Likely To Be 'scrapped' This Year Due To States Favouring White-ball Cricket?

The Indian domestic cricket season is set to suffer as only white-ball cricket is expected to be played in the upcoming 2020-21 campaign. The likeliness of the Ranji Trophy being canceled has increased substantially after several state associations have told the BCCI regarding their preference. The state associations have revealed their preference, which lies in playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, the final decision is in the hands of the Board of Cricket Control in Indian, which is expected to be revealed on Wednesday itself.

Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI asks states for preference in tournaments

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had reportedly sent an email to all of their state associations asking them for their preference of tournaments that could be held in the season, which has been heavily affected due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It involved asking the state's associations to pick their preference from just the Ranji Trophy, only the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, both the tournaments or just all the limited-overs tournaments. The timeframe and tentative dates for the latter could be decided on December 20.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy has been preferred by teams like Mumbai, Punjab, Baroda, Tamil Nadu and defending Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra. The publication also reported how the Cricket Associations of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka opted for playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Ranji Trophy. Those two are rumoured to be supported by the Vidarbha Cricket Association and the Andhra Cricket Association.

India cricket schedule 2021: IPL being given preference over red-ball cricket?

The tentative dates set by the BCCI for the domestic T20s will fall under the December 20 to January 10 window. While the Vijay Hazare Trophy is expected to be conducted from January 11 to February 7, the proposed Ranji Trophy is scheduled between January 11 until March 18.

Many cricket associations have also expressed their concern over the preparations and team sections amid the pandemic. While they have restarted their operations, many of them could not at the same time. All of the state associations will also need adequate time for training camps and local tournaments to scout players before the tournaments.

The majority of them will walk into the proposed tournaments without a proper pre-season. The BCCI is yet to share any details for the official India cricket schedule 2021 which is expected to include details for the IPL 2021. The next edition of Dream11 IPL 2021 is rumored to take place in India during the March-May 2021 window. As a result, there is a high probability of the board opting for just limited-overs tournaments this season, which could indicate that the famed and iconic Ranji Trophy tournament might not take place at all this season.

