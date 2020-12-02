Virat Kohli Breaches 12k-run Mark In ODIs, Fans Laud Batsman Yet Demand Better Captaincy

Indian captain Virat Kohli scored the remaining 23 runs he needed to reach the 12,000-run mark in ODIs. The cricketer achieved the same during the ongoing India vs Australia 3rd ODI at Canberra’s Manuka Oval. Kohli only became the sixth batsman to go past 12,000 ODI runs and also became the fastest cricketer in the world to do so, bettering the record of former Indian captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar’s record by 58 innings.

As expected, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated Virat Kohli and shared the achievement on their social media pages. However, both the Indian board and the Indian skippers received mixed reactions from fans, with some calling for the removal of his captaincy while others praising his batting feat.

Fans give mixed reactions to Virat Kohli 12000 ODI runs feat

The Indian team, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, lost the opening two matches by big margins to concede the three-match ODI series to hosts Australia with a game to spare. After India’s 51-run defeat at Sydney, several Indian cricket fans took to Twitter and demanded a change of national captaincy for limited-overs matches. Interim skipper Rohit Sharma, who led India to victories at 2018’s Nidahas Trophy and Asia Cup in Kohli’s absence, was touted by fans as a “better” Team India leader.

The same fan slogan returned on Wednesday amidst the India vs Australia 3rd ODI, immediately after Virat Kohli 12000 ODI runs achievement no less. Here is a look at BCCI’s latest post of lauding the Indian captain’s batting success, and some of the fans mixed reactions to the same.

12000 ODI runs for King Kohli 👑



He's the fastest to achieve this feat 🔥🔥#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/5TK4s4069Y — BCCI (@BCCI) December 2, 2020

Run is not necessary but how to win the team india every matches. How to manage the team its important. Poor captaincy — PK Singh:🇳🇵 (@Kcpramod26) December 2, 2020

Ab samay a gaya hai Virat Kohli ko captainship chhodana chahie, Aur Kisi aur ko chance Dena chahiye 🇮🇳 Jai Hind 🇮🇳Jai Bharat — Sujit (@sujit0811) December 2, 2020

What about winning record — Wake Up India (@WakeUpI25165933) December 2, 2020

Congratulations to legend

One of All time Greatest

King @imVkohli for his extraordinary achievement 👌👌👏👏#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/KAq2hWnLCO — NJ (@nripendraj9) December 2, 2020

A look into Virat Kohli stats and records in ODI cricket

The Virat Kohli records and stats section in ODI cricket makes for a staggering read for any cricketing enthusiast. Prior to the ongoing India vs Australia 3rd ODI, the ‘run-machine’ had aggregated 11,977 runs in 250 matches at a prolific average of 59.29. Virat Kohli stats in ODI cricket also composes of 59 half-centuries and 43 tons.

Virat Kohli records: Cricketer overtakes Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting with 12,000 ODI runs

India vs Australia 3rd ODI live updates

At the time of publishing, the ‘Men in Blue’ reached 153-5 after 32.2 overs. Virat Kohli himself brought up his 60th ODI fifty, and second in succession and was well set at the crease until Josh Hazlewood dismissed him for 63. He was batting alongside newly-arrived Hardik Pandya after India were outdone by the Australian spinners.

