Ranji Trophy: Manipur's 27 All Out Becomes 2nd Lowest Total Of Tournament Since 1980

Manipur were bowled out for just 27 by Meghalaya as they just managed to avoid the lowest Ranji Trophy total on their way to an innings and 116-run defeat in a Plate group match on Monday. Manipur resumed Day 2 at 18 for 7, and the tail-enders helped their team to go past Hyderabad’s lowest total of 21.

Ranji Trophy: Manipur registers the second-lowest score in 40 years

Left-arm spinner Sanjay Yadav starred for Meghalaya with match figures of 11/47 to destroy Manipur inside two days. Sanjay Yadav was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2020 for a base price of ₹20 lakh. He claimed 6/12 to bowl out Manipur for 27 in reply to Meghalaya’s 235. Six Manipur batsmen were sent back for a duck.

1st innings - 6️⃣/1️⃣2⃣ 🔥

2nd innings - 5⃣/3⃣5⃣ 💪

Man of the Match 🙌🏻



Sanjay Yadav's terrific bowling performance secures a thumping victory for Meghalaya against Manipur.#MEGvMAN #RanjiTrophy #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/LquNyurNmh — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 20, 2020

Manipur were asked to follow on and once again they were bowled out for a paltry 92. Thus, Meghalaya secured an innings and 116-run win. Sanjay continued his wicket-taking spree as he went on to claim another 5-wicket haul in the match. The total of 27 by Manipur is now the joint 7th lowest ever in the history of Ranji Trophy. This is also the 2nd lowest total in the Ranji Trophy across the last 40 years.

The record for the lowest total in Ranji Trophy in the last 40 years is held by Hyderabad against Rajasthan when they were bowled out for just 21 during the 2010/11 season game in Jaipur with debutant Deepak Chahar shining with an 8-wicket haul. Ironically, Hyderabad also holds the record of the highest ever team total in Ranji Trophy of 944/6 against Andhra during the 1993/94 season.

IMAGE COURTESY: NORTH EAST COLOURS TWITTER