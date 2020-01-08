Shubman Gill Fined 100% Match Fee After Verbally Abusing Umpire During Ranji Trophy Game

Punjab's latest Ranji Trophy 2019-20 encounter with Delhi ended in a draw but the match was not short of controversies. Upcoming Indian batting prodigy Shubman Gill was at the centre of some criticism after he had an altercation with the on-field umpire Mohammed Rafi in the first Punjab innings. Gill was fined 100% of his match fee according to reports.

Shubman Gills shows disrespect to the umpire

The incident took place in the first innings when Gill was batting against Delhi bowler Subodh Bhati. The batsman allegedly knicked a delivery and was adjudged out by umpire Mohammed Rafi. Post this decision, Gill walked up to Rafi and had a furious verbal altercation with him as he refused to walk back. Eventually, Rafi consulted the square-leg umpire Paschim Pathak and chose to reverse the decision. Gill was later dismissed at 23. Delhi skipper Dhruv Shorey and his teammates were not happy with the decision being overturned and threatened to leave the pitch.

Shubman Gill goes against the spirit of the game

@vijaylokapally & @BCCI-this kind o rowdy behaviour by anyone is unpardonable-least o all by proposed Capt o India A-no matter how talented no player was ever bigger than the game-example needs setting-let a more balanced person lead India A before the Referee’s intimidated too! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) January 4, 2020

Shubman Gill's actions were interpreted by some as being against the spirit of cricket. Former Indian skipper Bishan Singh Bedi even took to Twitter to speak about the incident. It has also been reported that Gill will be spoken to by a member of the Indian selection panel as a player of his stature needs to be responsible with his on-field actions. He will be leading the India 'A' side on the New Zealand tour before the Indian team starts playing the Blackcaps.

Ranji Trophy: Fines imposed on Shubman Gill and Dhruv Shorey

As reported by a leading Indian media daily, it has been confirmed that both Shubman Gill and Delhi captain Dhruv Shorey have been fined a part of their match fee for their actions on the field during the game. Gill has been fined 100% of his match fee for the game. On the other hand, Dhruv Shorey has lost 50% of his fee for threatening to walk off the field.

