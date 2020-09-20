Dream11 IPL 2020: Rashid Khan Confident Of Making His Bat Do The Talking In Death Overs

Hyderabad all-rounder Rashid Khan on Sunday said that he can give his best performance with the bat in hand during the death overs of an innings. While it is well known that the Afghan leggie can bamboozle the best batsmen in the business with his spin, he is also a handy middle-order batsman and has the potential to change the game with his pyrotechnics in the middle and death overs by hitting sixes at will.

'I think I can give the best performance with the bat': Rashid Khan

"I think I always have the thing in my mind, whenever there are three or four overs left in the innings, I think I can give the best performance with the bat. It depends on how the situation is, when I play the Big Bash, I have been told by the coaching staff as to how I need to go after the 15 overs mark. When you get such a positive response from coach and captain, it is really good," Rashid replied to an ANI query during a virtual press conference on Sunday. "I should not be thinking much about I can bat, I should just focus on what I can do in the entire match, I will try my best to do well for the team," he added.

Rashid was last seen in action for the Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 and he has to come to UAE from a bio-secure bubble.

"Living in a bubble is something new, it is a requirement. You have to follow rules if you want the tournament to go ahead smoothly. It has been tough as a player, you have to be strong mentally. We are used to it now and we spent 15 days in quarantine when we went to play CPL. Luckily we just had six days of quarantine in the UAE, we are happy that cricket is back. We need to focus on what we need to do on the ground. It hopes that bubble life does not stay longer and we go back to normal soon," the young cricketer further added.

Hyderabad in IPL 2020

Hyderabad will be hoping to add yet another feather in the cap by winning their second title in IPL 2020. The former champions ho will be led by the gutsy David Warner had won their maiden trophy in the 2016 edition and missed out in 2018 as they went down to Chennai in a lop-sided final. The 'Orange Army' is staying at Ritz Carlton, Dubai.

Warner & Co. will kickstart their campaign against the three-time finalists Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on September 21.

READ: IPL 2020: 'David Warner Is Captain, Has A Point To Prove To Australia', Says Aakash Chopra

(Image Courtesy: IPL/BCCI)