Rashid Khan Quits As Afghanistan Cricket Captain As Taliban Announces T20 World Cup Squad

Afghanistan announced its squad for the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup on Thursday, retaining Rashid Khan as the team's skipper. However, within minutes of the new Taliban-controlled Afghanistan Cricket Board's (ACB's) announcement, Rashid Khan declared that he was stepping down from his role as Skipper of the team.

Highlighting that he deserved to be consulted on selection because he was captain, Rashid Khan issued a post on Twitter wherein he also added that his consent wasn't taken before being named in the team. He did highlight that it was always a proud feeling for him to represent his national side and captioned his post simply with a hands-joined emoji and the flag of the recently-deposed government of Afghanistan which has become a symbol against the Taliban.

Rashid Khan is not believed to be in Afghanistan at this point in time.