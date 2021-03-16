Rashid Khan Wife, Net Worth, House And IPL 2021 Salary Of SRH Star

Afghanistan's 22-year-old champion leg-spinner Rashid Khan has established himself as a mainstay in Sunrisers Hyderabad's side in the Indian Premier League. He has proved to be a vital cog for them year after year and is expected to play a major role in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league as well. The Rashid Khan IPL 2021 salary will be â‚¹9 crore. Here we take a look at the Rashid Khan net worth and other details.

Rashid Khan net worth details

According to starbiz.com, the Rashid Khan net worth is estimated at â‚¹22 crore. His net worth comprises the income he receives from the Afghanistan Cricket Board for being an active cricket player. In addition, the Rashid Khan net worth also constitutes the salary he receives through endorsement deals with brands like My11cricle and Monster energy drink. He is believed to charge a hefty amount for endorsing a brand. Moreover, he also takes home a handsome paycheck for playing in competitions like the Big Bash League and the Pakistan Super League.

Rashid Khan stats in IPL

The Rashid Khan stats in IPL make for a staggering read. The star spinner has played 62 matches in the cash-rich league so far and has 75 wickets to his name at a fantastic average of 20.49. Khan is known to bowl tidy spells in the shorter format and is David Warner's go-to bowler in the Indian Premier League. The talented youngster has a remarkable economy rate of 6.24 in the league. Rashid Khan is also a useful lower-order batsman and has a strike-rate that is close to 150. The player is known to use an array of unorthodox strokes to his advantage and has the capabilities to shift the momentum of the game with the bat as well.

Rashid Khan wife controversy

It was during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League that Google algorithm went bonkers and showed Anushka Sharma as the Afghanistan cricketer's wife. In reality, the actress is happily married to the captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli. Soon after the Rashid Khan wife controversy, the leg-spinner had claimed that he will not think about getting hitched until his country wins the ICC Cricket World Cup.

