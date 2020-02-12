Rashid Khan Working On 'special' Delivery For Test Match In Australia In Late 2020

Afghanistan star cricketer Rashid Khan starred with the ball in his third outing for the Adelaide Strikers. During the recently concluded Big Bash League (BBL), the leg-spinner picked up 19 wickets from 15 matches and was a key figure in seeing Adelaide Strikers through to the knockout stages. In a few months, Rashid Khan will once again travel back to Australia, albeit to represent Afghanistan in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup followed by a solitary Test ‘Down Under’.

Also Read | Rashid Khan To Be Youngest Test Captain, As Afghanistan Tours B'desh

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan working on something special against Australia

While speaking to Cricket Australia, Rashid Khan revealed that he has been practising new deliveries off late to prepare for his nation’s upcoming Test matches. He also added that it is not something he would add to his T20 bowling repertoire as everything is working well for him in the game’s shortest format. While speaking about his new delivery, Rashid Khan said it will give him extra opportunities as a bowler bowls many overs in Test cricket.

Rashid Khan says he's got some new deliveries cooking... and he's saving them for Australia! https://t.co/9vGupqt4hF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 12, 2020

Also Read | Rashid Khan Gets Australian Open Fever With Tennis Serve During BBL Match; Watch Clip

In a historic occasion, Afghanistan are set to play a one-off Test match in Australia later this year. According to reports, the game will be played after the scheduled ICC T20 World Cup and prior to the start of the Border-Gavaskar Test series between Australia and the visiting Indian team.

Also Read | Afghanistan Cricket Board Appoints Rashid Khan As The Captain Across All Three Formats, Asghar Afghan Named Vice-captain

IPL 2020: Rashid Khan to resume his key SRH role

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan will resume playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). During the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window, the cricketer was retained by the franchise for ₹9 crore. In IPL 2020, the 21-year old will play alongside other foreign imports like David Warner and Kane Williamson once again.

Also Read | 'We Just Heard Rashid Khan Scored Afghanistan's First 100 Of World Cup 2019': You'll Never Guess Who Trolled The World's No. 1 T20 Bowler After He Set An Undesirable Record Versus England