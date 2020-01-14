Rashid Khan Gets Australian Open Fever With Tennis Serve During BBL Match; Watch Clip

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is not only Adelaide Strikers' strike bowler, but a useful batsman lower down the order, who can score quick runs with the bat. The 21-year-old has shown in Big Bash League (BBL) matches that he can play a various range of shots which makes it a little difficult for a bowler to bowl at him. He has already become famous in Australia for his antics and performances on the field alike. However, another antic of his broke the internet on Tuesday during the Strikers' match against Brisbane Heat at The Gabba, Brisbane.

BBL: Rashid Khan hits Australian Open style shot against Brisbane Heat



On Tuesday, during the BBL match between Brisbane Heat, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan seemed to have been gripped by Australian Open fever after he pulled out an unorthodox shot against Ben Cutting, which seemed more like a tennis serve. It was the second delivery of the 14th over in which Cutting banged the ball short after seeing Rashid walking down the wicket. But that didn't stop the Afghanistan batsman from completing his unusual shot. However, Rashid missed the ball completely and it went straight through to the keeper, followed by which he gave a wry smile back to the bowler.

BBL: Adelaide Strikers' Rashid Khan hits the biggest six of BBL so far



Before playing that tennis-like shot to Ben Cutting, Rashid Khan had smashed the same bowler for a huge six on the fifth ball of the 16th over. The six was 104 meters long, which is by far the biggest in the tournament so far. After winning the toss and batting first, Adelaide Strikers failed to get their innings going and were bowled out for just 110 runs inside 20 overs.

Rashid Khan was the top scorer for the side with 28 runs and apart from him, no other Strikers batsman managed to stay at the wicket despite getting starts. For Brisbane Heat, Australia pacer James Pattinson was the successful bowler picking up 5 wickets. The Heat were at 67-2 in 8 overs in the run chase at the time of writing this report.

