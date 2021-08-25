Rashid Khan's Blitzkrieg Helps Sussex Sharks Advance To Vitality Blast Finals Day | WATCH

Afghanistan's star cricketer, and the national team's captain Rashid Khan smashed 27 runs off nine balls against Yorkshire Vikings to help his franchise Sussex Sharks win a place at the Vitality Blast Finals Day. Khan's knock came at a time Yorkshire looked promising to win the match. The victory made Sharks the first team to enter the Vitality Blast Finals Day.

Vitality Blast Finals Day: Rashid Khan's handy innings blows away Yorkshire dreams

Chasing 178 runs in their 20 overs, the Sussex Sharks needed 43 from 21 balls to overhaul Yorkshire's total when Rashid Khan stepeed in to show why he is one of the most entertaining cricketers in the world. The first six from Rashid was almost miraculously pushed back into the field of play by Jordan Thompson off Fisher's bowling.

The second six he hit was when Thompson was brought into the attack. He hit the ball straight over the bowlers head in a helicopter fashion. With 22 needed from two overs, Rashid turned the match in Sussex's favour with three successive boundaries against David Willey. The best among those was a full toss flicked on the stoop over square leg. Chris Jordan finished the match with a boundary off Matt Fisher.

Sussex Sharks vs Yorkshire Vikings

Yorkshire was playing their home quarter-final in Durham due to Headingley being used for the England vs India 3rd Test. Batting first, the Vikings struggled to score runs in the first half of their innings. Sussex bowlers bowled brilliantly with Rashid Khan (1-25) and fellow leg-spinner Archie Lenham (1-19) controlling the run rate.

Following the dismissal of Adam Lyth (6), David Willey (16) and Harry Brook (1), the Yorkshire were reeling at 75-3 after 11 overs. They turned around the innings scoring 102 runs from their final nine overs, with Gary Ballance (55 off 37) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (55 off 49) pushing the run rate and Jordan Thompson giving the finishing touches with 16 runs off eight deliveries.

Sussex Sharks in their chase saw Luke Wright and Phil Salt providing a strong start to the team. Luke Wright (54 off 39), was dropped on 31 before being bowled while attempting a slog sweep. Following Phis Salt's dismissal (27 runs of 25 balls) Delray Rawlins (27 off 20) and David Wiese (19 off 15) provided vital contributions before Rashid Khan's blitzkrieg at the end took the team to victory.