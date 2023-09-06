Rashid Khan's Heartbreaking Reaction To Afghanistan's Painful Loss To Sri Lanka Goes Viral

The Afghanistan men's cricket team on Tuesday suffered a heart-breaking loss in their final group-stage match of the Asia Cup 2023. Sri Lanka won the game by 2 runs, knocking Afghanistan out of the competition. Their early exit from the tournament could be attributed to a silly mistake that occurred during the second innings. Afghanistan were wrongly communicated that they must finish the chase within 37.1 overs, however, it later emerged that they had three more balls remaining to pile up few more runs and stay alive in the contest.

3 things you need to know

Sri Lanka won the toss and went on to bat first

Sri Lanka set up a score of 291/8 in 50 overs

Afghanistan were bowled out for 289 runs

Also Read: Asia Cup Points Table: Updated Standings, Top Run-getters, Wicket-takers After AFG Vs SL

Rashid Khan shares emotional post after Afghanistan's exit

Following Afghanistan's elimination from the Asia Cup 2023, spinner Rashid Khan shared a heartfelt message on Twitter. Rashid found himself stranded at the non-striker's end, having scored 27 off 16 balls, while witnessing his team's collapse in a disappointing manner to conclude their campaign.

"In sport, there are many ups and downs. You learn, grow, and come back stronger. Thank you for always supporting us," Rashid wrote on Twitter.

💔



In sport there are many ups and downs. You learn, grow and come back stronger.

Thank you for always supporting us 🙌#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/6hF7zzyxf7 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) September 6, 2023

In a thrilling encounter at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday, Sri Lanka narrowly edged out Afghanistan by just two runs, securing their spot in the Super 4 stage of the tournament. Sri Lanka, after winning the toss, opted to bat first and set a challenging target of 292 runs. Afghanistan, in response, needed to chase this total within 37.1 overs to advance to the next round based on net run-rate calculations.

Also Read: 'Very Disappointed About It': Afghanistan skipper React After Failing Just Short Of Historic Asia Cup Win

Mohammad Nabi stuns Sri Lanka with fierce batting prowess

During Afghanistan's chase, Mohammad Nabi and Hashmatullah Shahidi played commendable innings, each scoring half-centuries. However, despite their valiant efforts, Afghanistan made a crucial mistake in calculating the net run rate, where a timely six could have secured their qualification if they had completed the match by the 38.1-over mark.

This loss marked the conclusion of Afghanistan's journey in the Asia Cup 2023, while Sri Lanka progressed to the Super 4 stage, joining India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Image: AP