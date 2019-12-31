Rashid Khan's Mind-boggling 'sit & Six' Leaves Netizens In Peals Of Laughter

BBL side Adelaide Strikers' spinner Rashid Khan showed off his all-around abilities as he played an out of the book shot in the game against Sydney Thunders on Tuesday at The Oval. Rashid Kahn literally sat down as he sent the ball all the way across the boundary line for a maximum off Chris Green's delivery. Chasing a target of 168 runs set by the home team Adelaide Strikers, the Sydney Thunders failed to seal a win, losing the match by three runs Jack Weatherald's 52 and Rashid Khan's quickfire 40 off 17 balls went in vain.

READ | SA Vs Eng: Geoffrey Boycott 'Root's For Ben Stokes To Become England's Next Test Captain

Rashid Khan 'sits and smashes' a six

The great man Rashid Khan hitting a six on his backside 😂 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/YAEoWlc2vq — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 31, 2019

READ | Australia's Prodigy Labuschagne Reveals The Secret Behind His Consistency And Approach

Peter Siddle's lightning-fast hands

The BBL clash between the Strikers and the thunders was a treat for the fans at the Oval as the audience got to witness some magical moments on the field. In the first innings, Thunders' Usman Khawaja was run-out by Peter Siddle after he completed his fifty, laced with six boundaries and one six. Wes Agar collected the ball off Khawaja's bat quickly and threw it to S9iddle who managed to clip off the bails without having a full look at the stumps.

Peter Siddle was VERY happy with his own work here ... and rightfully so! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/p9Qn7pz3Qv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 31, 2019

READ | Misbah Admits 2019 Was A Tough Year For Pakistan, Whines About Side's Win Ratio In T20s

David Warner, Rashid Khan reunite in BBL 2019

Rashid has also been one of Sunrisers Hyderabad's most vital players in his stint with the team since 2017. While in Melbourne with the Strikers, Rashid Khan also made his way to the MCG on Friday as Australia dominated New Zealand in the Boxing Day Test. While Rashid gave autographs to a few fans, his SRH teammate David Warner snuck in behind batsmen Travis Head and Matthew Wade and playfully hit Rashid with a bat. Fans loved the hilarious video, which was very evident with their numerous comments on it.

READ | England Not Afraid To Make 'big Decision' As Coach Hints At Dropping Broad Or Anderson