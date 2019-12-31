The Debate
SA Vs Eng: Geoffrey Boycott 'Root's For Ben Stokes To Become England's Next Test Captain

Cricket News

SA vs Eng: Geoffrey Boycott has slammed the England cricket team for their poor performance in the first Test at Centurion Park on Sunday. Read for more.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
SA vs Eng

Former England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott has slammed his country's cricket team for their poor performance in the first Test at Centurion Park on Sunday. In a series of tweets, he advised England to stop getting miffed at criticism directed towards them and asked them to reflect on improving their performances by stopping to blame others for their failures. Boycott advised England to be honest with themselves going into the New Year 2020.

ALSO READ | SA vs Eng: Dale Steyn furiously calls Indian fan 'Idiot' for mocking South Africa's win

Boycott has been renowned as an extremely extroverted and outspoken commentator-cum-cricket pundit over the years. While some have appreciated his views on the game, he has rubbed many the wrong way as well with his criticisms. He went on to add  that the upcoming Newlands Test will be like a home Test for England with 10,000 Englishmen coming to support Joe Root's men.

SA vs ENG: Geoffrey Boycott's tweets

ALSO READ | SA vs ENG: Jofra Archer called 'duffer' by Twitterati for bowling back-to-back beamers

SA vs Eng: Geoffrey Boycott seconds the idea of Ben Stokes as England's captain

A Twitter user termed Joe Root's captaincy as 'rubbish'. He asked about the reason behind England always being adamant in making their best player as the captain of the side. He suggested Burns for the captaincy role so Root can get back to his old form. However, Boycott disagreed with the fan in a way as he put forward Ben Stokes' name for captaincy by justifying about some of the best captains that the world have been all-rounders such as Raymond Illingworth, Imran Khan, Ritchie Benaud, Kapil Dev.

ALSO READ | SA vs Eng: Nasser Hussain's message for James Anderson on 150th Test match wins fans over

SA vs Eng: South Africa takes a 1-0 lead

South Africa swept to a 107-run victory over England on the fourth day of the first Test at Centurion Park on Sunday after taking 7 wickets in the second session to go ahead in the 4-match series. England, needing an improbable 376 to win, was bowled out for 268 just before tea as its lower order offered scant resistance to a barrage of pace once South Africa had taken the second new ball. Kagiso Rabada proved the destroyer-in-chief with figures of 4-103, assisted by Anrich Nortje, who took 3 wickets for 56 runs. 

ALSO READ | SA vs Eng: Dean Elgar joins Gary Kirsten in unwanted South African record club

Published:
