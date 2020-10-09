IPL 2020: Ravi Bishnoi Says He Wanted To Prove A Point After Bowling An Expensive 1st Over

Punjab spinner Ravi Bishnoi said after conceding 18 runs in his first over of the spell that he was waiting for his second over so that he can scalp a wicket for the side and the same happened.

Bishnoi was introduced into the attack by skipper KL Rahul in the 8th over where he was hit for 18 runs by the explosive Hyderabad opening duo of captain David Warner and Jonny Bairstow on Thursday and when the leggie was reintroduced into the attack in the 16th over, he ended up getting rid of both in the very same over. He finished with figures of 3-29 in his three overs.

"After my first over went for 18 runs, my goal was thinking that whenever I get another chance to bowl, I will do well for the team and scalp a wicket," Bishnoi said in a video posted by the franchise's on their official Twitter handle.

Punjab continue to languish at the bottom of the points table

Despite the leggie's remarkable bowling performance, the batsmen could not get the job done for Punjab as David Warner & Co. handed them a huge 69-run defeat. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Warner and Bairstow added 160 runs for the opening stand and when it appeared that the 'Orange Army' would score in excess of 225, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi applied breaks on their momentum to a certain extent. First, he had skipper David caught by his countryman Glenn Maxwell and then trapped Jonny Bairstow plumb in front of the wicket in the very same over just three runs short of what would have been a magnificent century. Even though the former champions lost a few more wickets towards the backend of their innings, Kane Williamson's short cameo helped them post a stiff total of 201/6 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Punjab were playing the catch-up game once they had lost their top-order for just 53 on the board. However, middle-order batsman Nicholas Pooran kept his team's hopes alive as he registered the fastest half-century in IPL history (off 17 balls). At one stage it appeared as if he would single-handedly win the game for the 2014 finalists but it was not to be and when he was caught by T Natarajan at backward point off Rashid Khan (37-ball 77), it was just a matter of time before the Hyderabad bowlers ran through Punjab's lower order and they were eventually bundled out for 132 in the 17th over.

By the virtue of this loss, the KL Rahul-led side continue to languish at the bottom of the points table with five losses and a solitary win in six matches.

