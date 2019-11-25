Ravi Shastri Lauds Ganguly After India's Historic Win, Netizens Justify The Reason

Ravi Shastri has been having a very good time ever since his reappointment as the head coach of Team India. Virat Kohli and Co., who have been the top-ranked Test side for over three years, have enjoyed cent percent success in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. They are at the summit of the points table with 360 points in seven matches after having won the historic pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in just under three days. Post the win, coach Shastri was full of praise for Sourav Ganguly.

Shastri praises Ganguly for the success of D/N Test

After India's victory over Bangladesh in the pink-ball Test at Eden Gardens, Ravi Shastri took to the micro-blogging site and wrote that it was a great pink show in Kolkata. Meanwhile, he also praised the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly by mentioning that ensured no stone was left unturned. Read Shastri's tweet here.

However, the netizens did not take it in the right manner and they made it clear from their end as to why the former all-rounder was praising Dada. Here are some of the reactions.

India create history at Eden Gardens

Team India proved why they are a force to reckon at home in the longest format of the game as they beat Bangladesh in the second and final Test match to wrap up the series 2-0. Meanwhile, this was also India's 7 straight Test win in a row, which is their longest streak. Bangladesh, who were trailing by 89 runs after they resumed their innings on the afternoon of Day 3, could only manage to 43 runs to their overnight score and once Mushfiqur Rahim was dismissed for 74, it was curtains down for the visitors as they lost by an innings and 46 runs. Ishant Sharma was adjudged Man of the Match as well as the Man of the Series for his incredible bowling performance.

