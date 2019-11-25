The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Jofra Archer Alleges Racial Abuse On The Final Day Of First Test Against New Zealand

Cricket News

England's pacer Jofra Archer, on Monday alleged that a New Zealand fan had hurled racial abuses at him during the 5th day of first Test match against England

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jofra

England's pacer Jofra Archer, on Monday alleged that a New Zealand fan had hurled racial abuses at him during the first Test match between England and New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. Archer claimed that he was targeted by a New Zealand fan while he was batting on the fifth day as England eyed to draw the match. The match result inclined in New Zealand's favour as Neil Wagner picked up five wickets to help the Blackcaps win by an innings and 65 runs in the two-match Test series. 

READ | New Zealand Vs England: Mitchell Santner's Blinder At Cover Point Sends Ollie Pope Back

Jofra Archer's tweet:

Soon after the match ended, Jofra Archer took to the micro-blogging website Twitter and said that it was disturbing to be attacked with racial abuses as he was battling to save his team. On the fifth day, England got off to a great start before Wagner, the pick of New Zealand bowlers, launched a blitzkrieg on the England batsmen picking up wickets in quick succession. The fast bowler then stitched in a handy partnership with Curran, looking to steady the England ship but soon departed after scoring 30 runs.

READ | Sourav Ganguly's Banter With His Daughter On Instagram Leaves Fans In Splits

Santner & Watling shine with bat for NZ

The first test also witnessed heroics of Kiwi all-rounder Mitchell Santner along with BJ Watling. Santner registered highest-ever seventh-wicket partnership in Test cricket with gloveman BJ Watling as he scored 126 runs from 269 deliveries in their 261-run partnership. Watling scored his maiden double century and was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his match-winning innings. Santner also delivered with the ball taking three wickets including openers Rory Burns, Dom Sibley and nightwatchman Jack Leach as England were bowled out for 197. New Zealand registered a thumping victory over visitors by an innings and 65 runs.

 READ | Aus Vs Pak: How Shane Warne Indirectly Got Steve Smith Out Cheaply In Brisbane Test

READ | AUS Vs PAK: Marnus Labuschagne's Hilarious Sledging Attempt Somehow Involved Toothpaste

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG