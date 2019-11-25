Jofra Archer Alleges Racial Abuse On The Final Day Of First Test Against New Zealand

England's pacer Jofra Archer, on Monday alleged that a New Zealand fan had hurled racial abuses at him during the first Test match between England and New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. Archer claimed that he was targeted by a New Zealand fan while he was batting on the fifth day as England eyed to draw the match. The match result inclined in New Zealand's favour as Neil Wagner picked up five wickets to help the Blackcaps win by an innings and 65 runs in the two-match Test series.

Jofra Archer's tweet:

A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team , the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy , @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 25, 2019

Soon after the match ended, Jofra Archer took to the micro-blogging website Twitter and said that it was disturbing to be attacked with racial abuses as he was battling to save his team. On the fifth day, England got off to a great start before Wagner, the pick of New Zealand bowlers, launched a blitzkrieg on the England batsmen picking up wickets in quick succession. The fast bowler then stitched in a handy partnership with Curran, looking to steady the England ship but soon departed after scoring 30 runs.

Santner & Watling shine with bat for NZ

The first test also witnessed heroics of Kiwi all-rounder Mitchell Santner along with BJ Watling. Santner registered highest-ever seventh-wicket partnership in Test cricket with gloveman BJ Watling as he scored 126 runs from 269 deliveries in their 261-run partnership. Watling scored his maiden double century and was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his match-winning innings. Santner also delivered with the ball taking three wickets including openers Rory Burns, Dom Sibley and nightwatchman Jack Leach as England were bowled out for 197. New Zealand registered a thumping victory over visitors by an innings and 65 runs.

